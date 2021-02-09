 

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp (SDAC) Completes Upsized $316 Million Initial Public Offering

09.02.2021, 22:01  |  38   |   |   

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (“SDAC” or the “Company”), a public benefit corporation and pending B Corp, announced today the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 31,625,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.

The Company’s units are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “SDACU”. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “SDAC” and “SDACW,” respectively.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. SDAC was formed as a partnership between RRG Global Partners Fund, a private fund affiliated with Renewable Resources Group (“RRG”), a pending B Corp, and Sustainable Investors Fund, a private fund affiliated with Capricorn Investment Group (“Capricorn”), a certified B Corp. SDAC intends to leverage the global footprint of the RRG/Capricorn impact investing platform, including its extensive screening networks, infrastructures and decades of experience in sustainable investing, to invest in companies and supporting technology aligned with its target sectors, including water, food & agriculture and renewable energy, that are addressing the global challenges identified by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Company is led by Nicole Neeman Brady, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Eric Techel, Chief Financial Officer, and Robert Schultz, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The team also includes independent directors Kathleen Brown, Andrew Kassoy, and Annette Rodriguez; as well as operating partners Anthony Abbenante, William Orum and Jason Scott. Barclays and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of warrants, $316,250,000 was placed in the Company’s trust account. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of February 9, 2021 reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the initial public offering and the private placement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Wertpapier


