Exelixis to Host Investor Briefing to Discuss Data Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's 2021 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

During the briefing, Exelixis management and invited guests from the clinical community will discuss and provide context for cabozantinib clinical data presented at ASCO GU 2021, including updated results with extended follow-up data from CheckMate -9ER, the phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) compared with sunitinib as first-line treatment in patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The investor briefing is also expected to include discussion of other ASCO GU 2021 data sets evaluating the use of cabozantinib in treatment settings for RCC and other genitourinary cancers.

To access the investor briefing, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the News & Events / Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the event to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to view the webcast. After the event concludes, a replay will be available at that same location for a minimum of one year.

About Exelixis

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, we established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Our discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ (cabozantinib), COTELLIC (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO (esaxerenone), and we have entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from our marketed products and collaborations, we are committed to prudently reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our pipeline. We are supplementing our existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery – all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17th overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company. For more information about Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter or like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook.

