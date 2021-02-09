Startek Recognized with HR Excellence Award by SHRM India

Startek leverages its multi-dimensional model on diversity & inclusivity and outcomes-based measurement systems across its workplace. The category ‘Transitioning to the Virtual Workplace’ highlights Startek’s digital capabilities in integrating its HR practices with a new age virtual hire-to-retire approach and adapting to the future of work with its Work from Home (WFH) and Hybrid business models.

Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, is recognized by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) for creating an environment within its workplace that promotes diversity and innovative virtual best practices. The company won the Special Recognition awards in the “Transitioning to the Virtual Workplace” and “Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion” categories at the SHRM India Annual & Tech conference 2020.

Rajiv Ahuja, President at Startek, said, “We are proud to be recognized with the HR Excellence Award for our ability to transition to the new future of work that is more contactless, virtual, and hybrid. At Startek, we strive to build a workplace that fosters growth, innovation, and one that is both diverse and inclusive.”

Startek has scaled up its Diversity & Inclusion agenda – Startek currently employs over 500 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), which comprise approximately 1.2% of its total workforce. The company maintains a healthy gender ratio of 51:49, and its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 towns provides an opportunity to employ socio-economic and culturally diverse personnel. Approximately 4.2% of Startek’s global workforce is considered “mature age people” and more than 80% of its workforce is considered “local indigenous people.”

SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek, commented: “These awards are a testimony to our contemporary approach of leveraging virtual capabilities to engage our global workforce and building a competitive advantage to transform and excel. Startek’s new virtual hire-to-retire platform reflects our commitment to putting people first and integrating digital and HR for aligning our workforce toward one vision and goal.”

The SHRM assessment process included a detailed submission of both the practices and presentations in front of a jury comprising eminent personalities from diverse fields based on innovation in the initiative, impact on stakeholders, and sustainability & scalability.

The SHRM HR Excellence Awards recognize organizations that put people first, deliver future-focused excellence in People Management, and understand the importance of human capital as a critical contributor to business outcomes. These awards recognize the pioneering and innovative people management practices that impact organizations and business, society, and the profession as a whole. The SHRM awards are founded on the philosophy to recognize organizations which have excelled in bringing NEXT into their people practices and empowered HR to become a Strategic Business Partner.

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 250 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally.

