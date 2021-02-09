 

Startek Recognized with HR Excellence Award by SHRM India

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, is recognized by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) for creating an environment within its workplace that promotes diversity and innovative virtual best practices. The company won the Special Recognition awards in the “Transitioning to the Virtual Workplace” and “Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion” categories at the SHRM India Annual & Tech conference 2020.

Startek leverages its multi-dimensional model on diversity & inclusivity and outcomes-based measurement systems across its workplace. The category ‘Transitioning to the Virtual Workplace’ highlights Startek’s digital capabilities in integrating its HR practices with a new age virtual hire-to-retire approach and adapting to the future of work with its Work from Home (WFH) and Hybrid business models.

Rajiv Ahuja, President at Startek, said, “We are proud to be recognized with the HR Excellence Award for our ability to transition to the new future of work that is more contactless, virtual, and hybrid. At Startek, we strive to build a workplace that fosters growth, innovation, and one that is both diverse and inclusive.”

Startek has scaled up its Diversity & Inclusion agenda – Startek currently employs over 500 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), which comprise approximately 1.2% of its total workforce. The company maintains a healthy gender ratio of 51:49, and its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 towns provides an opportunity to employ socio-economic and culturally diverse personnel. Approximately 4.2% of Startek’s global workforce is considered “mature age people” and more than 80% of its workforce is considered “local indigenous people.”

SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek, commented: “These awards are a testimony to our contemporary approach of leveraging virtual capabilities to engage our global workforce and building a competitive advantage to transform and excel. Startek’s new virtual hire-to-retire platform reflects our commitment to putting people first and integrating digital and HR for aligning our workforce toward one vision and goal.”

The SHRM assessment process included a detailed submission of both the practices and presentations in front of a jury comprising eminent personalities from diverse fields based on innovation in the initiative, impact on stakeholders, and sustainability & scalability.

The SHRM HR Excellence Awards recognize organizations that put people first, deliver future-focused excellence in People Management, and understand the importance of human capital as a critical contributor to business outcomes. These awards recognize the pioneering and innovative people management practices that impact organizations and business, society, and the profession as a whole. The SHRM awards are founded on the philosophy to recognize organizations which have excelled in bringing NEXT into their people practices and empowered HR to become a Strategic Business Partner.

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 250 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Startek Recognized with HR Excellence Award by SHRM India Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, is recognized by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) for creating an environment within its workplace that promotes diversity and innovative virtual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update