AerSale Announces Participation at Cowen 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference
AerSale, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASLE), a leading global provider of aviation products and services, announced today it will participate at the Cowen 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Members of management will present at 4:00 p.m. ET, with one-on-one meetings for institutional investors. A webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of AerSale’s investor relations site, accessible at https://ir.aersale.com.
About AerSale
AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe, AerTrak, and now AerAware).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209006029/en/
