AerSale Announces Participation at Cowen 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

AerSale, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASLE), a leading global provider of aviation products and services, announced today it will participate at the Cowen 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Members of management will present at 4:00 p.m. ET, with one-on-one meetings for institutional investors. A webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of AerSale’s investor relations site, accessible at https://ir.aersale.com.