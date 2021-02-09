cbdMD Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

cbdMD, Inc. ( NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) , one of the nation’s leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, today announced its financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Our net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 increased by 22% year-over-year to a record of $12.3 million from $10.1 million from the prior year’s quarter.

Our gross profit margin for the quarter increased to 72.2% from 63.5% in the prior year’s quarter.

We reported record quarterly E-commerce, direct-to-consumer, net sales of $9.7 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 41%, from the prior year’s quarter and 13% sequential quarterly growth.

Our CBD pet brand, Paw CBD, reported in net sales in quarter increased 83%, to $1.5 million compared to $820,000 from the prior year’s quarter.

Our quarterly operating expenses decreased by 15% YOY to $10.7 million from $12.6 million from the prior year’s quarter, a sequential quarterly decrease of 2%.

Our loss from operations decreased by 71% to $1.8 million compared to $6.1 million from the prior year’s quarter.

Our non-GAAP adjusted operating loss decreased by 90% to $523,841, compared to $5.0 million from the prior year’s quarter.

Our net loss attributable to common shareholders for the quarter was approximately $9.5 million, or ($0.18) per share, as compared to net income of approximately $12.9 million, or $0.45 per share from the prior year’s quarter. Our net loss attributable to common shareholders was principally attributable to an increase of approximately $8.5 million in the non-cash contingent liability which is associated with earnout shares which may be issued under the terms of the December 2018 acquisition of Cure Based Development (which owned the cbdMD brand).

At December 31, 2020, we had working capital of approximately $30.6 million and cash on hand of approximately $28.8 million as compared to working capital of approximately $16.0 million and cash on hand of approximately $14.8 million at September, 2020. Our working capital position was bolstered during the quarter following our receipt of approximately $15.8 million in net proceeds from our December 2020 sale of shares of our 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock in a firm commitment underwritten public offering.

cbdMD, Inc. will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m., Eastern time, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, to discuss the company’s first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Title: cbdMD First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Event Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 - 4:15 PM Eastern Time Event Link: Webcast URL

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2206/39768 Webcast Replay Expiration: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Participant Numbers: Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011 Entry code (not required): 117414 Replay Number: Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 39768

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading, most highly trusted, and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 130 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD and Paw CBD products.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 22, 2020, Item 1A. Risk Factors, contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the SEC on February 9, 2021 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes a financial measure that excludes the impact of certain items and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). cbdMD, Inc. has included adjusted loss from operations because management uses this measure to assess operating performance in order to highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The adjusted operating loss has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net loss from operations as an indicator of our operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by cbdMD, Inc., may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. cbdMD, Inc. has attached to this press release a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

cbdMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,763,812 $ 14,824,644 Accounts receivable 1,021,554 911,482 Accounts receivable – discontinued operations 24,717 447,134 Marketable securities 29,181 26,472 Investment other securities 250,000 250,000 Deposits - 40,198 Inventory 4,383,501 4,603,360 Inventory prepaid 336,362 288,178 Prepaid software - 174,308 Prepaid equipment deposits - 40,197 Prepaid sponsorship 1,069,600 1,203,300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,496,721 902,979 Total current assets 37,375,449 23,712,252 Other assets: Property and equipment, net 3,084,321 3,183,487 Operating lease assets 6,547,278 6,851,357 Deposits for facilities 766,708 790,708 Intangible assets, net 21,635,000 21,635,000 Goodwill 54,669,997 54,669,997 Total other assets 86,703,304 87,130,549 Total assets $ 124,078,753 $ 110,842,801

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (continued) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,174,529 $ 2,850,421 Deferred revenue 22,440 45,141 Accrued expenses 2,301,154 2,724,779 Operating leases – current portion 1,242,608 1,159,098 Paycheck Protection Program loan, current portion 939,826 854,000 Note payable 56,573 55,639 Total current liabilities 6,737,130 7,689,078 Long term liabilities: Long term liabilities - 264,367 Note payable 153,957 - Paycheck Protection Program loan 516,274 602,100 Operating leases - long term portion 5,688,746 6,010,208 Contingent liability 24,700,000 16,200,000 Deferred tax liability 563,000 895,300 Total long term liabilities 31,621,977 23,971,675 Total liabilities 38,359,107 31,660,753 cbdMD, Inc. shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, authorized 50,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 2,800,000 and 500,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2,800 500 Common stock, authorized 150,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 52,130,870 and 52,130,870 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 52,131 52,131 Additional paid in capital 142,548,752 126,517,784 Accumulated deficit (56,884,037) (47,388,367) Total cbdMD, Inc. shareholders' equity 85,719,646 79,182,048 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 124,078,753 $ 110,842,801

cbdMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 Three months Three months Ended Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Gross Sales $ 13,131,946 $ 10,412,491 Allowances (803,643 ) (264,255 ) Total Net Sales 12,328,303 10,148,236 Cost of sales 3,430,274 3,700,537 Gross Profit 8,898,028 6,447,699 Operating expenses 10,657,973 12,560,297 (Loss) from operations (1,759,945 ) (6,112,598 ) Realized and Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable & other securities 542,710 (62,010 ) (Increase) decrease of contingent liability (8,500,000) 16,898,006 Interest (expense) income (10,386 ) 7,267 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (9,727,621) 10,730,665 Benefit for income taxes 332,000 2,240,300 Net (Loss) Income from continuing operations (9,395,621) 12,970,965 Net (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (Note 13) - (41,202 ) Net (Loss) Income (9, 395,621) 12,929,763 Preferred dividends 100,050 66,734 Net (Loss) Income attributable to cbdMD, Inc. common shareholders $ (9,495,671 ) $ 12,863,029 Net (Loss) Income per share: Basic earnings per share $ (0.18) $ 0.46 Diluted earnings per share (0.18) 0.45 Weighted average number of shares Basic: 52,130,870 27,720,356 Weighted average number of shares Diluted: 52,130,870 28,553,856

cbdMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited) Three months Three months Ended Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net (Loss) Income $ (9,395,621) $ 12,929,763 Comprehensive (Loss) Income (9,395,621) 12,929,763 Preferred dividends (100,050) (66,734 ) Comprehensive (Loss) Income attributable to cbdMD, Inc. common shareholders $ (9,495,671 ) $ 12,863,029

cbdMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (unaudited) Three Months

Ended

December 31, Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (Loss) Income (9,395,621 ) $ 12,929,763 Adjustments to reconcile net (income) loss to net cash used by operating activities: Stock based compensation 248,894 542,574 Restricted stock expense 15,279 138,000 Issuance of stock / warrants for service 35,712 - Impairment on discontinued operations asset - 38,002 Depreciation and amortization 232,658 113,252 Increase/(Decrease) in contingent liability 8,500,000 (16,898,006 ) Realized and unrealized loss of marketable and other securities (542,709 ) 62,011 Termination benefit 305,326 - Non-cash lease expense 304,080 382,432 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (110,072 ) 755,515 Deposits 24,000 (22,365 ) Merchant reserve - 106,590 Inventory 219,859 (1,005,631 ) Prepaid inventory (48,184 ) (237,753 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (310,268 ) (100,803 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,500,755 ) 454,490 Operating lease liability (237,952 ) (318,758 ) Note payable - 268,115 Deferred revenue / customer deposits (22,701 ) (7,339 ) Collection on discontinued operations accounts receivable 422,417 166,667 Deferred tax liability (332,000 ) (2,240,300 ) Cash used by operating activities (2,192,038 ) (4,873,544 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of other investment securities 540,000 - Purchase of property and equipment (93,294 ) (555,674 ) Cash provided (used) by investing activities 446,706 (555,674 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 15,798,115 4,421,928 Note payable (13,564 ) - Preferred dividend distribution (100,050 ) (66,734 ) Deferred issuance costs - 45,368 Cash provided by financing activities 15,684,500 4,400,562 Net increase (decrease) in cash 13,939,168 (1,028,656 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 14,824,644 4,689,966 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 28,763,812 $ 3,661,310 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Three Months

ended

December 31,

2020 Three Months

ended

December 31,

2019 Cash Payments for: Interest expense $ 3,672 $ 8,221 Non-cash financial activities: $ 254,950 $ 178,513 Warrants issued to underwriter

cbdMD, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (Unaudited) GAAP (loss) from operations $ (1,759,945) $ (6,112,597) Adjustments: Depreciation 232,806 113,251 Employee and director stock compensation (1) 264,174 680,574 Other non-cash stock compensation for services (2) 35,713 91,069 Accrual for severance 403,412 - Accrual / expenses for discretionary bonus 300,000 222,500 Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) from operations $ (523,841) $ (5,005,203)

(1) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period.

(2) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period.

