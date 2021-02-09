A10 Networks Reports Record GAAP Net Income of $7.8 Million for Fourth Quarter of 2020

Revenue of $62.7 million, up 4% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin of 78.5%; non-GAAP gross margin of 79.6%.

GAAP operating expenses of $41.4 million, non-GAAP operating expenses of $36.0 million.

Record GAAP net income of $7.8 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with $51,000, or $0.00 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Record non-GAAP net income of $13.9 million, or $0.18 per share compared with non-GAAP net income of $7.8 million, or $0.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million, an improvement of $6.1 million compared with $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Year 2020 Financial Summary

Revenue of $225.5 million, compared with $212.6 million in 2019.

GAAP gross margin of 77.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 78.6%.

GAAP operating margin of 7.9%; non-GAAP operating margin of 15.6%.

GAAP net income of $17.8 million, or $0.22 per share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $17.8 million, or $0.23 per share in 2019, non-GAAP net income of $35.3 million, or $0.44 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $45.6 million, an improvement of $33.9 million compared with $11.6 million in 2019.

Ended the year with $158.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, after $32.5 million of total stock repurchase activity, including $19.2 million as part of the Company’s $50 million share repurchase plan, compared to $129.9 million dollars as of December 31, 2019.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial statements below.

“This was a dynamic year for A10, as we increased full-year earnings by $36 million compared to last year’s $18 million loss while successfully navigating a challenging economy,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. “Our solutions-based sales focus and market strategy also enabled us to deliver 6% year-over-year growth, versus negative organic growth last year, and our focus on execution and cost discipline drove $55.3 million in cash from operations, funding a sizable stock buyback while preserving the strong balance sheet position to navigate uncertain markets. Our strategic focus is to drive our portfolio and continue to invest in faster growth opportunities like cybersecurity, 5G and cloud - leveraging our historic leadership position in those markets.”

“The operational and commercial foundation provide us with the ability to further build our recurring revenue in line with our customers’ preference and their business priorities,” continued Trivedi. “We expect this portion to grow faster than our overall revenue growth. We enjoy broad and sustainable industry tailwinds, particularly in the areas of 5G, multi-cloud and cybersecurity, bolstered by our industry leading solutions for these growing areas of focus. A10 enters 2021 in a strong position, with leading products, a proven team, and a solid balance sheet. We plan to leverage this strong position to increase our focus on portfolio management, with the goal of increasing our recurring revenue.”

Conference Call Information

A10 Networks will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific time for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Open to the public, interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-792-3728 or 1-412-317-5105. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of A10 Networks’ website at investors.a10networks.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call and will run for seven business days and may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the passcode 10151378. A presentation with management’s prepared remarks and supplemental financial information will be posted to the website following the issuance of the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results press release after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. These materials will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of A10 Network’s website at investors.a10networks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding our strategic focus, portfolio management, investment in growth opportunities, revenue growth, including recurring revenue, industry tailwinds and our positioning. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health requirements in response thereto, on our business and operations, which is evolving and beyond our control, and its impact on the timing of customer orders and product shipments; members of our management team or a significant number of our global employee base becoming ill with COVID-19; changes in government regulations and mandates to address COVID-19 that may adversely impact our ability to continue to operate without disruption; a significant decline in global macroeconomic conditions that have an adverse impact on our business and financial results; challenges to our infrastructure because of the number of employees working from remote locations; business interruptions related to our supply chain; our ability to manage our business and expenses if customers cancel or delay orders; execution risks related to closing key deals and improving our execution; the continued market adoption of our products; our ability to successfully anticipate market needs and opportunities; our timely development of new products and features; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; any loss or delay of expected purchases by our largest end-customers; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; competitive and execution risks related to cloud-based computing trends; our ability to attract and retain new end-customers and our largest end-consumers; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation, changes demanded by our customers in the deployment and payment model for our products; continued growth in markets relating to network security; the success of any future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services or technologies; the ability of our sales team to execute well; our ability to shorten our close cycles; the ability of our channel partners to sell our products; variations in product mix or geographic locations of our sales; risks associated with our presence in international markets; weaknesses or deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting; our ability to timely file periodic reports required to be filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and other risks that are described in “Risk Factors” in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

A10 Networks considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, and are used by the company's management for that purpose.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define non-GAAP net income as our GAAP net income (loss) excluding: (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense (recovery), (iv) restructuring expense and related tax, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as our non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by our basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We define non-GAAP gross profit as our GAAP gross profit excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, and (ii) global portfolio rationalization expense. We define non-GAAP gross margin as our non-GAAP gross profit divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as our GAAP income (loss) from operations excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense (recovery), (iv) restructuring expense, (v) global portfolio rationalization expense, and (vi) non-recurring facilities expense. We define non-GAAP operating margin as our non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense (recovery), (iv) restructuring expense, (v) global portfolio rationalization expense, and (vi) non-recurring facilities expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net income (loss) excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income and other (income) expense, net, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) provision for income taxes, (v) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (vi) litigation settlement and internal investigation expense (recovery), (vii) restructuring expense, (viii) global portfolio rationalization expense, and (ix) non-recurring facilities expense.

We have included our non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company's operating results.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. Our mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. We deliver better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering our customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit https://www.a10networks.com/ and follow us @A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts, on a GAAP Basis) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Products $ 37,738 $ 36,853 $ 129,876 $ 121,920 Services 24,917 23,463 95,651 90,708 Total revenue 62,655 60,316 225,527 212,628 Cost of revenue: Products 8,014 8,301 29,109 29,816 Services 5,447 5,139 21,039 19,065 Total cost of revenue 13,461 13,440 50,148 48,881 Gross profit 49,194 46,876 175,379 163,747 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 20,079 22,618 77,732 92,783 Research and development 15,604 15,257 58,063 61,824 General and administrative 5,725 6,393 21,851 23,704 Restructuring expense — 2,530 — 2,530 Total operating expenses 41,408 46,798 157,646 180,841 Income (loss) from operations 7,786 78 17,733 (17,094 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense — (15 ) (1 ) (237 ) Interest and other income, net 469 522 1,407 919 Total non-operating income, net 469 507 1,406 682 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 8,255 585 19,139 (16,412 ) Provision for income taxes 414 534 1,323 1,407 Net income (loss) $ 7,841 $ 51 $ 17,816 $ (17,819 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ — $ 0.23 $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ — $ 0.22 $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 76,638 77,147 77,776 76,080 Diluted 78,775 79,248 80,019 76,080

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income (loss) $ 7,841 $ 51 $ 17,816 $ (17,819 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 2,947 4,332 12,817 16,790 Amortization expense related to acquisition 252 253 1,011 1,012 Litigation and investigation expense (recovery) — 43 30 (1,066 ) Non-recurring facilities expense — 425 795 425 Global portfolio rationalization expense 2,884 — 2,884 — Restructuring expense and related taxes — 2,676 — 2,676 Non-GAAP net income $ 13,924 $ 7,780 $ 35,353 $ 2,018 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ — $ 0.23 $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ — $ 0.22 $ (0.23 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 0.04 0.05 0.16 0.21 Amortization expense related to acquisition — — 0.01 0.01 Litigation and investigation expense (recovery) — — — (0.01 ) Non-recurring facilities expense — 0.01 0.01 0.01 Global portfolio rationalization expense 0.04 — 0.04 — Restructuring expense and related taxes — 0.03 — 0.03 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.45 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.44 $ 0.03 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 76,638 77,147 77,776 76,080 Diluted 78,775 79,248 80,019 78,487

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except par value, on a GAAP Basis) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,281 $ 45,742 Marketable securities 74,851 84,180 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $41 and $52, respectively 51,051 53,566 Inventory 20,730 22,384 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,390 15,067 Total current assets 242,303 220,939 Property and equipment, net 7,888 7,656 Goodwill 1,307 1,307 Intangible assets, net 862 2,305 Other non-current assets 38,451 41,846 Total assets $ 290,811 $ 274,053 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,851 $ 7,592 Accrued liabilities 36,930 27,756 Deferred revenue 65,999 62,233 Total current liabilities 107,780 97,581 Deferred revenue, non-current 42,700 38,931 Other non-current liabilities 24,357 28,754 Total liabilities 174,837 165,266 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; 76,346 and 77,580 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1 1 Treasury stock (32,540 ) — Additional paid-in-capital 420,664 398,600 Accumulated other comprehensive income 98 251 Accumulated deficit (272,249 ) (290,065 ) Total stockholders' equity 115,974 108,787 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 290,811 $ 274,053

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 17,816 $ (17,819 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,303 10,028 Stock-based compensation 12,310 16,529 Other non-cash items 1,066 (343 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,346 599 Inventory 543 (5,648 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,141 (452 ) Accounts payable (2,683 ) (621 ) Accrued and other liabilities 3,909 (5,897 ) Deferred revenue 7,535 3,198 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 55,286 (426 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 9,051 32,200 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 57,707 43,525 Purchases of marketable securities (57,992 ) (71,636 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,564 ) (4,340 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,202 (251 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity incentive plans 9,591 5,798 Repurchase of common stock (32,540 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (22,949 ) 5,798 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 37,539 5,121 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period $ 45,742 $ 40,621 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 83,281 $ 45,742

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP gross profit $ 49,194 $ 46,876 $ 175,379 $ 163,747 GAAP gross margin 78.5 % 77.7 % 77.8 % 77.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 385 466 1,641 1,592 Global portfolio rationalization expense 307 — 307 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 49,886 $ 47,342 $ 177,327 $ 165,339 Non-GAAP gross margin 79.6 % 78.5 % 78.6 % 77.8 %

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO TO NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP total operating expenses $ 41,408 $ 46,798 $ 157,646 $ 180,841 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax (2,562 ) (3,866 ) (11,176 ) (15,197 ) Amortization expense related to acquisition (252 ) (253 ) (1,011 ) (1,012 ) Litigation and investigation (expense) recovery — (43 ) (30 ) 1,066 Non-recurring facilities expense — (425 ) (795 ) (425 ) Global portfolio rationalization expense (2,577 ) — (2,577 ) — Restructuring expense — (2,530 ) — (2,530 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 36,017 $ 39,681 $ 142,057 $ 162,743

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 7,786 $ 78 $ 17,733 $ (17,094) GAAP operating margin 12.4 % 0.1 % 7.9 % (8.0 )% Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 2,947 4,332 12,817 16,790 Amortization expense related to acquisition 252 253 1,011 1,012 Litigation and investigation expense (recovery) — 43 30 (1,066) Non-recurring facilities expense — 425 795 425 Global portfolio rationalization expense 2,884 — 2,884 — Restructuring expense — 2,530 — 2,530 Non-GAAP operating income $ 13,869 $ 7,661 $ 35,270 $ 2,597 Non-GAAP operating margin 22.1 % 12.7 % 15.6 % 1.2 %

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income (loss) $ 7,841 $ 51 $ 17,816 $ (17,819 ) Exclude: Interest expense — 15 1 237 Exclude: Interest and other income, net (469 ) (522 ) (1,407 ) (919 ) Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,531 2,595 11,303 10,028 Exclude: Provision for income taxes 414 534 1,323 1,407 EBITDA 10,317 2,673 29,036 (7,066 ) Exclude: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 2,947 4,332 12,817 16,790 Exclude: Litigation and investigation expense (recovery) — 43 30 (1,066 ) Exclude: Non-recurring facilities expense — 425 795 425 Exclude: Global portfolio rationalization expense 2,884 — 2,884 — Exclude: Restructuring expense — 2,530 — 2,530 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,148 $ 10,003 $ 45,562 $ 11,613

