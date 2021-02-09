Limbach Holdings Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”), a provider of building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In connection with this proposed offering, Limbach expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Limbach.

Limbach intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed public offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, working capital and growth capital.