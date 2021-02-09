 

Microchip Technology to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 22:05  |  18   |   |   

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 3:40 p.m. (Eastern Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Steve Sanghi, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Goldman, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah Wussler, (480) 792-7373




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2021 CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the Goldman Sachs …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
Amarin Provides Update on VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Regulatory Review Processes in Mainland China ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:05 Uhr
Microchip Unveils First Fully Integrated Solution for Vehicle Ethernet Audio Video Bridging (AVB)
04.02.21
Microchip Technology Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
04.02.21
Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase to 39 Cents Per Share
03.02.21
New Family of Ethernet Switches Provides the Industry’s Most Complete Time Sensitive Networking Feature Set
02.02.21
Microchip Accelerates Machine Learning and Hyperscale Computing Infrastructure with the World’s First PCI Express 5.0 Switches
30.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 04/21
12.01.21
Microchip Releases Industry’s First 24G SAS/PCIe Gen 4 Tri-mode Storage Controllers into Production
11.01.21
Microchip Technology To Present At The J.P. Morgan 19th Annual Tech/Auto Forum
11.01.21
Microchip Technology to Present at the Needham & Company 23rd Annual Growth Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.12.20
13
Microchip Technology - Leistungselektronik