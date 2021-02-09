 

Oncocyte Announces Closing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced the closing the sale of 8,947,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.50 per share in its previously announced underwritten public offering, including 1,167,000 shares sold upon the exercise in full of a 15% over-allotment option by the underwriters. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were approximately $40.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering closed on February 9, 2021.

Based on the closing of the offering, the Company will have 87,608,810 shares outstanding.

Piper Sandler & Co. is acting as Sole Book-Runner for the offering. BTIG, LLC and Needham & Company are acting as Co-Lead Managers.

Oncocyte intends to use net proceeds from the offering to promote commercialization of its lead diagnostic test DetermaRx; to complete development of DetermaIO; and for development of future tests in its pipeline, including the CNI Monitor test that OncoCyte expects to acquire through a merger with Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Proceeds may also be used for pending acquisitions and post-acquisition obligations related to the Chronix merger, the purchase of the outstanding shares of Razor Genomics, Inc. common stock, and the earlier acquisition of Insight Genetics, Inc. Net proceeds not used for the foregoing purposes may be used for general corporate and working capital purposes and to invest in or acquire businesses or technologies that the Company believes are complementary to its business, although the Company has no other binding agreements to acquire any such business or technology.

The offering is being made pursuant to shelf” registration statement on Form S-3, File No. 333-231980, and a related registration statement on Form S-3, File No.333-252765, that have become effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the base prospectus contained therein, and a prospectus supplement. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering and the accompanying base prospectus and the registration statements have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the registration statements, the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

Zeit
05.02.21
Oncocyte Announces Pricing of $35 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
04.02.21
Oncocyte Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
02.02.21
Oncocyte Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Chronix Biomedical, Inc.
28.01.21
Oncocyte to Present New Data at the IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer
20.01.21
Oncocyte Announces $25 Million Registered Offering
13.01.21
Oncocyte to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
19
Oncocyte