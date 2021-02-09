 

Pharvaris Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris N.V. (“Pharvaris”) (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 9,511,075 of its ordinary shares at an initial public offering price of $20.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $190.2 million. The number of ordinary shares issued at closing included the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,240,575 additional ordinary shares. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 5, 2021 under the symbol "PHVS."

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, and SVB Leerink acted as joint book-running managers of the offering, and Oppenheimer & Co. and Kempen & Co acted as co-managers. A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or, SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pharvaris N.V.

Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. Pharvaris brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE.

Disclaimer

