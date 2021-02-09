 

Telos Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What: Telos Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 540-1172
International: (409) 217-8402
Conference ID: 5429529
Webcast: https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events 

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. 

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
Email: brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com
Phone: (415) 269-2645

Media:
Mia Wilcox
Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
Email: wilcox@merrittgrp.com           
Phone: (610) 564-6773




