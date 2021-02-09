Adicet Bio, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Private Placement

In connection with the proposed offering, Adicet intends to enter into a stock purchase agreement with certain existing investors for $15.0 million of shares of its common stock at a price per share equal to the public offering price, with an initial closing for certain investors to be held simultaneous with the closing of the proposed offering and a subsequent closing for certain additional investors.

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (“Adicet”) (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. Adicet also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares sold at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Adicet.

The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The consummation of the private placement will be contingent upon the closing of the proposed offering.

Guggenheim Securities is acting as book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The shares are being offered by Adicet pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was previously filed with, and subsequently declared effective on February 12, 2019 by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offered securities may be obtained, when available, from Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.