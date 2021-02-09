SI-BONE To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 8, 2021

 

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on Monday, March 8, 2021. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 470-1968 for domestic callers or (409) 217-8248 for international callers, using conference ID: 2396196. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse Implant, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two RCTs, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 90 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant (www.si-bone.com/results). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. The iFuse Implant System is also intended for sacroiliac fusion to augment stabilization and immobilization of the sacroiliac joint in skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion. As well, the iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion in acute, non-acute, and non-traumatic fractures involving the sacroiliac joint. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. 2021 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 02092021

Investor Contact:

Matt Bacso, CFA
investors@SI-BONE.com

Media Contact:
Joe Powers
jpowers@si-bone.com




