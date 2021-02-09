 

Codexis Announces Expansion to New Facility to Accommodate Next Stage of Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, announced today it will be expanding its operations into a new 36,000 square foot facility in San Carlos, CA under a ten year lease. This facility will provide space for additional research and development laboratories and related office space.

“We are investing in this expansion of our operations to enable further growth in our discovery and R&D capacity,” said John Nicols, President and CEO of Codexis. “Codexis has grown dramatically over the past few years as we established ourselves in the life sciences tools and biotherapeutics markets and further expanded our sustainable manufacturing business. We anticipate these trends will continue accelerating, with new partnerships in these verticals, as well as self-funded clinical development programs. We look forward to maximizing these opportunities in our new facility.”

The brand-new facility is expected to be ready for occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2021 and to accommodate approximately 90 employees. The Company will continue to operate in its existing headquarters and R&D laboratories in Redwood City, CA.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Codexis’ expectations regarding the growth and prospects for its businesses. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Codexis’ future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Codexis undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Codexis’ business in general, please refer to Codexis’ prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020, Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020, and Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

