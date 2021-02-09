 

Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release fourth quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Friday, February 19, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 19, 2021.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at http://www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (877) 876-9173 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1667 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ420 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until February 26, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-6737 for domestic callers and (402) 220-6052 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor’s product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Contacts:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
pelenio@arbor.com
 Investors:
The Ruth Group
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng/James Salierno
646-536-7019/7028
dboateng@theruthgroup.com
jsalierno@theruthgroup.com 		Media:
Bonnie Habyan
Chief Marketing Officer
516-506-4615
bhabyan@arbor.com



