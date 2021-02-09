 

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in February and March

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

  • Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, February 18 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The SVBLeerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

  • Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, February 24 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

  • Management will present on Wednesday, March 17 at 10:40am Eastern Time.

Live audio webcasts of the conference presentations will be accessible by visiting the “Upcoming Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com. Archives of the webcasts will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Westwicke Partners
Mike Piccinino, CFA
OrganoIR@westwicke.com

Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
Lori Freedman
Lfreedman@organo.com




