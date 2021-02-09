Eagle Life Insurance Company Names Albert as Head of Sales

Eagle Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, has announced Bryan Albert will be joining the company as Head of Sales effective Feb. 9, 2021. In this role, Albert will be managing all aspects of Eagle Life’s sales teams while ensuring alignment between sales strategies and marketing. Albert will report directly to Graham Day, President of Eagle Life.

“Having Bryan Albert join the management team here at Eagle Life will immediately impact our sales teams through his leadership, talent development and business acquisition experience,” Day said. “Bryan brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and record of success across multiple channels of distribution. He has consistently delivered a client-centric approach on how to best engage financial advisors. Furthermore, Bryan will contribute to our product evolution process as we align to various platforms, distribution technologies and specific firm needs. Eagle Life has aspirational goals to grow and Bryan’s contributions will lead us forward beyond 2021 in our go-to-market execution within the over-arching AEL 2.0 strategy.”