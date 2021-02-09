PCTEL Announces Change in First Quarter Dividend Payment Date to February 12, 2021

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, today announced that the payment date for its quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share for shareholders of record at the close of business on February 8, 2021 has been changed to February 12, 2021 from February 15, 2021. The record date remains February 8, 2021.

The Company believes its 2021 dividend payments will be a return of capital for U.S. income tax purposes. See IRS Form 8937 posted on the Company’s website at http://investor.pctel.com/stock-information/dividends-IRSforms.