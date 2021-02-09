 

Seritage Growth Properties Appoints Andrea Olshan as Chief Executive Officer and President

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) announced today that Andrea Olshan has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company and will join the Company’s Board of Trustees, each effective as of a mutually agreeable date on or before March 16, 2021.

Ms. Olshan is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Olshan Properties, a private real estate company that specializes in developing and managing a 23 million square foot portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Ms. Olshan will move to Chairman of the Olshan Properties Board of Directors.

Commenting on Andrea’s appointment, Edward S. Lampert, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Seritage stated, “Andrea is an exceptional executive who has all of the skills and experience that make her an ideal choice as the next leader of Seritage. Building on her successful tenure as CEO of Olshan Properties, Andrea has a proven track record of successfully leading an organization with over 1,000 employees across the country. As Seritage expands its development activities across asset classes, we will benefit tremendously from Andrea’s vast expertise developing retail, office, hospitality and mixed-use projects for Olshan Properties.”

Mr. Lampert added: “The Board’s appointment of Andrea followed a thorough search process assisted by Korn Ferry which included internal and external candidates. On behalf of the Board, we welcome Andrea to Seritage and we could not be more enthusiastic to begin the next chapter of Seritage’s evolution with Andrea as our CEO.”

“I am grateful to the Board for this incredible role that leverages my extensive experience repositioning a diverse collection of retail and mixed-use real estate assets across the country,” said Ms. Olshan. “It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead and work alongside a team of talented and passionate professionals and to build on the Seritage platform.”

Ms. Olshan continued, “Seritage was established to reimagine a high quality, national portfolio, and to develop places that are deeply relevant to, integral with, and truly embraced by their surrounding communities. I am eager to utilize not only my own expertise and that of the team, but also the broad relationships with tenants, developers and capital partners I have built in the industry to help create value for our shareholders.”

Wertpapier


