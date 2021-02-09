RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund Marks 10-Year Anniversary With Strong Long-Term Performance

Launched on December 30, 2010, the Fund today has more than $1.8 billion in assets under management. For the period ending December 31, 2020, the Fund delivered an annualized since-inception return of 6.08% for investors in its institutional share class (RNSIX) and 5.83% for investors in its retail share class (RNDLX), versus 3.87% for the Fund’s performance benchmark the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. 1 The Fund’s 30-Day SEC yield was 4.00% (RNSIX) and 3.74% (RNDLX) as of December 31, 2020. 2,3

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC (“RiverNorth”), an investment management firm specializing in opportunistic investment strategies, marked the 10-year anniversary of its RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) with strong long-term performance.

“The 10-year anniversary is a significant milestone for the Fund,” said Patrick Galley, RiverNorth Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “When the Fund launched ten years ago, we were thrilled to partner with the esteemed Jeffrey Gundlach and his team at DoubleLine to offer investors a truly distinctive fixed-income strategy that combines DoubleLine’s fixed income expertise alongside of RiverNorth’s deep experience in opportunistically investing in closed-end funds. Together we have had an unwavering commitment to deliver competitive risk-adjusted fixed-income returns to our clients.”

The Fund employs an opportunistic approach designed to capitalize on the inefficiencies within the closed-end fund space and fixed-income markets. With the flexibility to respond to market dynamics, the Fund allocates its assets among three complementary strategies.

Tactical closed-end fund income strategy – managed by RiverNorth

Core fixed income – managed by DoubleLine

Opportunistic income – managed by DoubleLine

"The key to the Fund's success has been its focus on pure active management,” Mr. Gundlach said. "Patrick and I continue to share the same dedication to managing risk relative to reward – notably across tactical allocation to closed-end funds, security selection, sector weightings, and overall portfolio construction. Through that careful integration of risk/reward trade-offs and pay-offs, the portfolio is optimized for what we believe is the best fixed income opportunity set at any point in time."