 

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund Marks 10-Year Anniversary With Strong Long-Term Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 22:30  |  104   |   |   

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC (“RiverNorth”), an investment management firm specializing in opportunistic investment strategies, marked the 10-year anniversary of its RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) with strong long-term performance.

Launched on December 30, 2010, the Fund today has more than $1.8 billion in assets under management. For the period ending December 31, 2020, the Fund delivered an annualized since-inception return of 6.08% for investors in its institutional share class (RNSIX) and 5.83% for investors in its retail share class (RNDLX), versus 3.87% for the Fund’s performance benchmark the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.1 The Fund’s 30-Day SEC yield was 4.00% (RNSIX) and 3.74% (RNDLX) as of December 31, 2020.2,3

“The 10-year anniversary is a significant milestone for the Fund,” said Patrick Galley, RiverNorth Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “When the Fund launched ten years ago, we were thrilled to partner with the esteemed Jeffrey Gundlach and his team at DoubleLine to offer investors a truly distinctive fixed-income strategy that combines DoubleLine’s fixed income expertise alongside of RiverNorth’s deep experience in opportunistically investing in closed-end funds. Together we have had an unwavering commitment to deliver competitive risk-adjusted fixed-income returns to our clients.”

The Fund employs an opportunistic approach designed to capitalize on the inefficiencies within the closed-end fund space and fixed-income markets. With the flexibility to respond to market dynamics, the Fund allocates its assets among three complementary strategies.

  • Tactical closed-end fund income strategy – managed by RiverNorth
  • Core fixed income – managed by DoubleLine
  • Opportunistic income – managed by DoubleLine

"The key to the Fund's success has been its focus on pure active management,” Mr. Gundlach said. "Patrick and I continue to share the same dedication to managing risk relative to reward – notably across tactical allocation to closed-end funds, security selection, sector weightings, and overall portfolio construction. Through that careful integration of risk/reward trade-offs and pay-offs, the portfolio is optimized for what we believe is the best fixed income opportunity set at any point in time."

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund Marks 10-Year Anniversary With Strong Long-Term Performance RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC (“RiverNorth”), an investment management firm specializing in opportunistic investment strategies, marked the 10-year anniversary of its RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) with strong …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update