SQZ Biotech Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) (“SQZ”), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by SQZ. In addition, SQZ expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Securities, Evercore ISI and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG is acting as lead manager for the offering.