 

The AZEK Company Announces Innovative New Building Products from TimberTech Including The Landmark Collection

The AZEK Company (NYSE: AZEK), an industry-leading manufacturer of low-maintenance and sustainable residential and commercial building products, today announced innovative new products from its TimberTech brand, a leader in premium decking and railing. Available this spring, the products include the TimberTech AZEK Landmark Collection and new railing options.

The AZEK Company, an industry-leading manufacturer of low-maintenance and sustainable residential and commercial building products, announces innovative new products from its TimberTech brand, a leader in premium decking and railing, including the TimberTech AZEK Landmark Collection. The all-new Landmark Collection is the latest extension of the premium TimberTech AZEK capped polymer decking line and uses advanced technology to create the most natural wood look yet, bringing on-trend interior flooring design to outdoor decking. (Photo: Business Wire)

New TimberTech AZEK Decking – The Landmark Collection

The all-new Landmark Collection is the latest extension of the premium TimberTech AZEK capped polymer decking line and uses advanced technology to create the most natural wood look yet, bringing on-trend interior flooring design to outdoor decking. Inspired by the in-demand look of rustic, reclaimed wood, the Landmark Collection features a natural woodgrain surface texture, complemented by unique crosscuts. Available in two new colors, Castle Gate and American Walnut, the collection marks the first time TimberTech has applied its proprietary color-cascading technology to capped polymer boards, which blends several colors to produce sophisticated highlights and lowlights, resulting in the same board-to-board variation found in nature.

“Our relentless dedication to superior technology enables homeowners to go against the grain when it comes to creating their outdoor living spaces,” said Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company. “The new TimberTech AZEK Landmark Collection is the latest example of how we’re challenging the status quo. The combination of a unique design and cascading colors creates a stunning, nature-inspired visual that’s never been seen in the industry.”

Engineered with the same materials science as all TimberTech AZEK boards, the Landmark Collection is made from 100 percent synthetic material unlike traditional composite decking, which uses wood particles. The result is low-maintenance decking that stays cooler and offers unrivaled resistance to moisture, fading, scratching and staining. All TimberTech AZEK products are backed by an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and a 50-year limited fade and stain warranty. Consistent with AZEK’s commitment to revolutionize outdoor living by building a more sustainable future, the capped polymer deck boards are made from approximately 50 percent recycled materials.

New TimberTech Railing Options

The AZEK Company will also introduce several new products, as well as enhancements, to existing TimberTech railing lines, which complement the brand’s high-performance decking. New top-rail options for TimberTech Impression Rail Express, a pre-assembled aluminum railing system, include the Modern rail, which boasts a sleek and angular profile, and the Drink rail, which features a deck board on top of the railing that allows users to coordinate their decking with their railing. Additionally, TimberTech RadianceRail Express will add an aluminum baluster infill option to the long-lasting traditional railing line.

For more information on The AZEK Company and its full line of products, visit azekco.com. For more information about TimberTech, visit TimberTech.com.

The AZEK Company

The AZEK Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability, and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

Source: The AZEK Company, Inc.



08.02.21
AZEK’s FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program Named a 2021 Green Innovation of the Year by Green Builder Media
05.02.21
The AZEK Company Announces Upcoming Investor and ESG Conference Schedule
26.01.21
The AZEK Company Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
22.01.21
The AZEK Company Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
20.01.21
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
19.01.21
The AZEK Company Announces Launch of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
14.01.21
The AZEK Company Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call on February 11, 2021

14.12.20
7
The AZEK Company Inc - Hersteller von Produkten fürs Wohnen im Freien