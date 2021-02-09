 

NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL,” “our,” “we,” or the “Partnership”) today reported its third quarter fiscal 2021 results. Highlights for the quarter include:

  • Loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 of $380.4 million, primarily a result of a $383.6 million write down of goodwill and certain intangibles related to the impact of the bankruptcy rejection of transportation contracts with Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (“Extraction”), compared to income from continuing operations of $49.1 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2020
  • Announcement of a global settlement agreement with Extraction which, among other consideration, provides for: (i) a new long-term supply agreement, which includes a significant acreage dedication in the DJ Basin, and retains Extraction’s crude oil volumes for shipping on the Grand Mesa Pipeline; (ii) a new rate structure under the supply agreement, with an agreed upon differential plus an increase in the rate when New York Mercantile Exchange (“NYMEX”) prices exceed $50.00 per barrel; and (iii) the receipt of $35.0 million from Extraction as a liquidated payment for the Partnership’s unsecured claims
  • Successful start-up of our Poker Lake pipeline, which has an initial capacity of over 350,000 barrels per day and connects into our integrated Delaware Basin produced water pipeline infrastructure network
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 of $125.0 million, impacted by lower volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline, lower demand in the Liquids and Refined Products segment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lower earnings associated with biodiesel tax credits, compared to $200.5 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2020

Subsequent to December 31, 2020, the Partnership announced the completion of a private offering of $2.05 billion of 7.5% 2026 senior secured notes (“2026 Secured Notes”) and a new $500.0 million asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”). The proceeds received from these transactions were used to repay all outstanding amounts under the Partnership’s existing $1.915 billion revolving credit facility due in October 2021 and its $250.0 million term loan facility and terminate those agreements, as well as to pay all fees and expenses associated with the transactions. In connection with these transactions, the Partnership has temporarily suspended all common unit and preferred unit distributions until total leverage has been reduced to an agreed upon level.

“The Partnership made significant progress on numerous fronts during its fiscal third quarter. The successful completion of the Poker Lake pipeline allowed our Water Solutions segment to begin receiving disposal volumes from its Poker Lake Dedication and will facilitate future growth from the development. The finalization of our negotiations with Extraction around our future operating relationship preserved barrels to be transported on the Grand Mesa Pipeline and removed a significant point of uncertainty in our future earnings.” stated Mike Krimbill, NGL’s CEO. “Subsequent to the quarter’s end, we successfully extended our short-term debt maturities and provided the Partnership with improved liquidity and a long-term runway with which it can concentrate on deleveraging the balance sheet with an eye towards reinstating both the preferred and common unit distributions as soon as possible. Before entering into the agreement that restricts distributions, management and the Board first considered many other options and, based on the totality of the circumstances, determined and strongly believes the chosen path forward is in the best interest of all stakeholders,” Krimbill concluded.

Quarterly Results of Operations

The following table summarizes operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

Operating
Income (Loss)

 

Adjusted
EBITDA

 

Operating
Income (Loss)

 

Adjusted
EBITDA

 

 

(in thousands)

Crude Oil Logistics

 

$

(382,192

)

 

 

$

26,332

 

 

 

$

28,696

 

 

 

$

55,575

 

 

Liquids and Refined Products

 

32,438

 

 

 

41,824

 

 

 

89,038

 

 

 

93,211

 

 

Water Solutions

 

15,821

 

 

 

65,554

 

 

 

(583

)

 

 

62,214

 

 

Corporate and Other

 

(12,374

)

 

 

(8,670

)

 

 

(20,756

)

 

 

(10,489

)

 

Total

 

$

(346,307

)

 

 

$

125,040

 

 

 

$

96,395

 

 

 

$

200,511

 

 

The tables included in this release reconcile operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, on a consolidated basis and for each of the Partnership’s reportable segments.

Crude Oil Logistics

On December 21, 2020, the Partnership announced a global settlement agreement with Extraction, as it relates to Extraction’s emergence from bankruptcy, which occurred on January 21, 2021. Among other consideration, the global settlement agreement provides for the following: (i) a new long-term supply agreement, which includes a significant acreage dedication in the DJ Basin, and retains Extraction’s crude oil volumes for shipping on the Grand Mesa Pipeline; (ii) a new rate structure under the supply agreement, with an agreed upon differential plus an increase in the rate when NYMEX prices exceed $50.00 per barrel; and (iii) the receipt of $35.0 million from Extraction as a liquidated payment for the Partnership’s unsecured claims related to the rejected transportation contracts, which was received on January 21, 2021.

Operating income for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 decreased compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 primarily due to impairment charges of $383.6 million related to the write down of goodwill and certain intangible assets due to the impact of the rejection of transportation contracts with Extraction in connection with its bankruptcy. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, financial volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 69,000 barrels per day, compared to approximately 134,000 barrels per day for the three months ended December 31, 2019. These volumes are expected to increase going forward as the global settlement agreement with Extraction begins to take effect and as drilling and completion activity increases in the DJ Basin.

Liquids and Refined Products

Total product margin per gallon, excluding the impact of derivatives, was $0.048 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $0.091 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to higher supply costs and lower demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Refined products volumes decreased by approximately 112.8 million gallons, or 34.5%, during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Propane volumes decreased by approximately 86.7 million gallons, or 18.5%, and butane volumes decreased by approximately 63.3 million gallons, or 22.9%, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Other product volumes decreased by approximately 46.4 million gallons, or 27.5%, during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in refined products, propane, butane and other product volumes was also primarily due to the continued lower demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the Partnership received the $13.8 million one-time benefit of certain biofuel tax credits that had been accumulated in prior periods and recognized in the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Water Solutions

The Partnership processed approximately 1.41 million barrels of water per day during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a 10.9% decrease when compared to produced water processed per day during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to lower disposal volumes in all basins, other than the Northern Delaware basin, during the period resulting from lower crude oil prices, drilling activity and production volumes. The increase in disposal volumes during the three months ended December 31, 2020 in the Northern Delaware basin was primarily driven by three months of activity from the assets acquired from Hillstone Environmental Partners, LLC (“Hillstone”) in November 2019 as well as new produced water volumes received upon the completion and commencement of the Partnership’s Poker Lake pipeline. The pipeline and tie-ins, which have the initial capacity of over 350,000 barrels per day and connects into the Partnership’s integrated Delaware Basin produced water pipeline infrastructure network, was successfully completed in October 2020.

Revenues from recovered crude oil, including the impact from realized skim oil hedges, totaled $11.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $6.4 million from the prior year period. This decrease was the result of lower volumes and lower crude oil prices. The percentage of recovered crude oil per barrel of produced water processed has declined over the past several periods due to an increase in produced water transported through pipelines (which contains less oil per barrel of produced water) and the addition of contract structures that allow certain producers to keep the skim oil recovered from produced water.

Operating expenses in the Water Solutions segment decreased to $0.27 per barrel compared to $0.42 per barrel in the comparative quarter last year. The Partnership has taken significant steps to reduce operating costs and continues to evaluate cost saving initiatives in the current environment.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other expenses decreased from the comparable prior year period primarily due to lower compensation expense, in particular cash and non-cash incentive compensation, and a reduction in acquisition related expenses. These decreases were partially offset by legal costs incurred for defending the rejection of our transportation contracts in the Extraction bankruptcy proceedings.

Capitalization and Liquidity

Total debt outstanding was $3.28 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $3.15 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $131 million due primarily to the funding of certain capital expenditures incurred prior to and accrued on March 31, 2020 as well as $100.0 million of deferred purchase price of Mesquite Disposals Unlimited, LLC (“Mesquite”). Capital expenditures incurred totaled $11.5 million during the third quarter (including $6.3 million in maintenance expenditures) and $65.9 million year-to-date (including $22.3 million in maintenance expenditures). These expenditures have decreased throughout Fiscal 2021 with original full year expectations totaling $100 million or less for both growth and maintenance capital expenditures combined. Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our revolving credit facility) was approximately $103.1 million as of December 31, 2020.

On February 4, 2021, the Partnership closed on the 2026 Secured Notes and the ABL Facility. The proceeds received were used to repay all outstanding amounts under the Partnership’s existing $1.915 billion revolving credit facility and repay its $250 million term credit facility, along with all fees and expenses associated with these repayments and the issuance of the 2026 Secured Notes and the ABL Facility. The Partnership currently has approximately $340 million in availability under the ABL Facility, net of all currently outstanding borrowings and letters of credit.

In connection with the refinancing, the Partnership agreed to certain restricted payment provisions under the 2026 Secured Notes and the ABL Facility. One of these provisions requires the Partnership to temporarily suspend the quarterly common unit distribution beginning with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as well as distributions on all of the Partnership’s preferred units, until the total leverage ratio falls below 4.75x. The cash savings from this suspension should accelerate the deleveraging of the Partnership’s balance sheet and increase liquidity, thereby creating more financial flexibility for the Partnership going forward.

Third Quarter Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss NGL’s results of operations is scheduled for 4:00 pm Central Time on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (800) 291-4083 and providing access code 5176744. An archived audio replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days beginning at 1:00 pm Central Time on February 10, 2021, which can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and providing access code 5176744.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NGL defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. NGL defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities, certain legal settlements and other. NGL also includes in Adjusted EBITDA certain inventory valuation adjustments related to TransMontaigne Product Services, LLC (“TPSL”), our refined products business in the mid-continent region of the United States (“Mid-Con”) and our gas blending business in the southeastern and eastern regions of the United States (“Gas Blending”), which are included in discontinued operations, and certain refined products businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment, as discussed below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net (loss) income, (loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, as those items are used to measure operating performance, liquidity or the ability to service debt obligations. NGL believes that EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL’s ability to make quarterly distributions to NGL’s unitholders and is presented solely as a supplemental measure. NGL believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL’s financial performance without regard to NGL’s financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as NGL defines them, may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures used by other entities.

Other than for the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment, for purposes of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, NGL makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, NGL records changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, NGL reverses the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record a realized gain or loss. NGL does not draw such a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges cover extended periods of time. The “inventory valuation adjustment” row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. NGL includes this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses associated with derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA.

Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership’s operating capacity. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the Board of Directors) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading “Risk Factors.” NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process.

For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

 

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in Thousands, except unit amounts)

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,223

 

 

$

22,704

 

Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,681 and $4,540, respectively

599,207

 

 

566,834

 

Accounts receivable-affiliates

17,194

 

 

12,934

 

Inventories

169,654

 

 

69,634

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

120,414

 

 

101,981

 

Total current assets

915,692

 

 

774,087

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $663,185 and $529,068, respectively

2,744,374

 

 

2,851,555

 

GOODWILL

744,439

 

 

993,587

 

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $494,910 and $631,449, respectively

1,322,697

 

 

1,612,480

 

INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

21,589

 

 

23,182

 

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

156,398

 

 

180,708

 

OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS

46,521

 

 

63,137

 

Total assets

$

5,951,710

 

 

$

6,498,736

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Accounts payable-trade

$

506,792

 

 

$

515,049

 

Accounts payable-affiliates

42,604

 

 

17,717

 

Accrued expenses and other payables

102,769

 

 

232,062

 

Advance payments received from customers

17,024

 

 

19,536

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

2,146

 

 

4,683

 

Operating lease obligations

48,082

 

 

56,776

 

Total current liabilities

719,417

 

 

845,823

 

LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $20,426 and $19,795, respectively, and current maturities

3,278,443

 

 

3,144,848

 

OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS

106,292

 

 

121,013

 

OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

103,888

 

 

114,079

 

 

 

 

 

CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 600,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively

551,097

 

 

537,283

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY:

 

 

 

General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 129,297 and 128,901 notional units, respectively

(51,935)

 

 

(51,390)

 

Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 129,168,035 and 128,771,715 common units issued and outstanding, respectively

826,973

 

 

1,366,152

 

Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 12,585,642 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively

305,468

 

 

305,468

 

Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 1,800,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively

42,891

 

 

42,891

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(266)

 

 

(385)

 

Noncontrolling interests

69,442

 

 

72,954

 

Total equity

1,192,573

 

 

1,735,690

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

5,951,710

 

 

$

6,498,736

 

 

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

REVENUES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude Oil Logistics

 

$

485,289

 

 

 

$

690,989

 

 

 

$

1,228,169

 

 

 

$

2,048,301

 

 

Water Solutions

 

98,925

 

 

 

121,607

 

 

 

275,668

 

 

 

294,639

 

 

Liquids and Refined Products

 

877,491

 

 

 

1,413,653

 

 

 

1,969,813

 

 

 

3,559,017

 

 

Other

 

314

 

 

 

280

 

 

 

942

 

 

 

799

 

 

Total Revenues

 

1,462,019

 

 

 

2,226,529

 

 

 

3,474,592

 

 

 

5,902,756

 

 

COST OF SALES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude Oil Logistics

 

448,933

 

 

 

628,443

 

 

 

1,053,261

 

 

 

1,847,382

 

 

Water Solutions

 

3,280

 

 

 

14,004

 

 

 

8,559

 

 

 

4,701

 

 

Liquids and Refined Products

 

826,211

 

 

 

1,292,588

 

 

 

1,857,633

 

 

 

3,361,185

 

 

Other

 

455

 

 

 

437

 

 

 

1,363

 

 

 

1,337

 

 

Total Cost of Sales

 

1,278,879

 

 

 

1,935,472

 

 

 

2,920,816

 

 

 

5,214,605

 

 

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating

 

61,427

 

 

 

94,412

 

 

 

182,468

 

 

 

230,610

 

 

General and administrative

 

16,044

 

 

 

29,150

 

 

 

50,677

 

 

 

93,400

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

78,200

 

 

 

73,726

 

 

 

249,655

 

 

 

190,593

 

 

Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net

 

373,776

 

 

 

(12,626

)

 

 

391,752

 

 

 

(10,482

)

 

Revaluation of liabilities

 

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

Operating (Loss) Income

 

(346,307

)

 

 

96,395

 

 

 

(320,776

)

 

 

174,030

 

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

 

344

 

 

 

534

 

 

 

1,134

 

 

 

277

 

 

Interest expense

 

(47,252

)

 

 

(46,920

)

 

 

(138,148

)

 

 

(131,814

)

 

Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net

 

11,190

 

 

 

 

 

 

44,292

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

440

 

 

 

(226

)

 

 

3,060

 

 

 

967

 

 

(Loss) Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

 

(381,585

)

 

 

49,783

 

 

 

(410,438

)

 

 

43,460

 

 

INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)

 

1,162

 

 

 

(677

)

 

 

2,237

 

 

 

(996

)

 

(Loss) Income From Continuing Operations

 

(380,423

)

 

 

49,106

 

 

 

(408,201

)

 

 

42,464

 

 

Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax

 

(107

)

 

 

(6,115

)

 

 

(1,746

)

 

 

(192,800

)

 

Net (Loss) Income

 

(380,530

)

 

 

42,991

 

 

 

(409,947

)

 

 

(150,336

)

 

LESS: NET LOSS (INCOME) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

 

34

 

 

 

166

 

 

 

(185

)

 

 

563

 

 

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP

 

$

(380,496

)

 

 

$

43,157

 

 

 

$

(410,132

)

 

 

$

(149,773

)

 

NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS

 

$

(403,755

)

 

 

$

28,895

 

 

 

$

(477,503

)

 

 

$

(123,792

)

 

NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS

 

$

(107

)

 

 

$

(6,109

)

 

 

$

(1,744

)

 

 

$

(192,607

)

 

NET (LOSS) INCOME ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS

 

$

(403,862

)

 

 

$

22,786

 

 

 

$

(479,247

)

 

 

$

(316,399

)

 

BASIC (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) Income From Continuing Operations

 

$

(3.13

)

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

 

$

(3.71

)

 

 

$

(0.97

)

 

Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax

 

$

 

 

 

$

(0.05

)

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

 

$

(1.52

)

 

Net (Loss) Income

 

$

(3.13

)

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

 

$

(3.72

)

 

 

$

(2.49

)

 

DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) Income From Continuing Operations

 

$

(3.13

)

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

 

$

(3.71

)

 

 

$

(0.97

)

 

Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax

 

$

 

 

 

$

(0.05

)

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

 

$

(1.52

)

 

Net (Loss) Income

 

$

(3.13

)

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

 

$

(3.72

)

 

 

$

(2.49

)

 

BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING

 

128,991,414

 

 

 

128,201,369

 

 

 

128,845,214

 

 

 

127,026,510

 

 

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING

 

128,991,414

 

 

 

129,358,590

 

 

 

128,845,214

 

 

 

127,026,510

 

 

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

 

The following table reconciles NGL’s net (loss) income to NGL’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow:

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Net (loss) income

 

$

(380,530

)

 

 

$

42,991

 

 

 

$

(409,947

)

 

 

$

(150,336

)

 

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

34

 

 

 

166

 

 

 

(185

)

 

 

563

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP

 

(380,496

)

 

 

43,157

 

 

 

(410,132

)

 

 

(149,773

)

 

Interest expense

 

47,253

 

 

 

46,946

 

 

 

138,159

 

 

 

131,969

 

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(1,163

)

 

 

676

 

 

 

(2,291

)

 

 

1,015

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

77,531

 

 

 

72,939

 

 

 

247,555

 

 

 

191,049

 

 

EBITDA

 

(256,875

)

 

 

163,718

 

 

 

(26,709

)

 

 

174,260

 

 

Net unrealized losses on derivatives

 

16,529

 

 

 

16,787

 

 

 

47,657

 

 

 

7,851

 

 

Inventory valuation adjustment (1)

 

(786

)

 

 

(370

)

 

 

1,393

 

 

 

(25,555

)

 

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

 

321

 

 

 

(646

)

 

 

(33,213

)

 

 

(2,465

)

 

Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net

 

373,777

 

 

 

(4,837

)

 

 

392,924

 

 

 

171,757

 

 

Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net

 

(11,190

)

 

 

 

 

 

(44,292

)

 

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation expense (2)

 

1,120

 

 

 

2,213

 

 

 

5,678

 

 

 

27,209

 

 

Acquisition expense (3)

 

589

 

 

 

11,419

 

 

 

915

 

 

 

18,595

 

 

Revaluation of liabilities (4)

 

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

Other (5)

 

1,448

 

 

 

4,026

 

 

 

9,049

 

 

 

10,681

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

124,933

 

 

 

$

202,310

 

 

 

$

353,402

 

 

 

$

392,333

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA - Discontinued Operations (6)

 

$

(107

)

 

 

$

1,799

 

 

 

$

(591

)

 

 

$

(35,362

)

 

Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations

 

$

125,040

 

 

 

$

200,511

 

 

 

$

353,993

 

 

 

$

427,695

 

 

Less: Cash interest expense (7)

 

43,993

 

 

 

43,919

 

 

 

127,960

 

 

 

124,406

 

 

Less: Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(1,162

)

 

 

676

 

 

 

(2,237

)

 

 

995

 

 

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

 

6,269

 

 

 

16,964

 

 

 

22,267

 

 

 

50,354

 

 

Less: Preferred unit distributions paid

 

23,770

 

 

 

12,612

 

 

 

53,908

 

 

 

31,484

 

 

Less: Other (8)

 

9

 

 

 

515

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

642

 

 

Distributable Cash Flow - Continuing Operations

 

$

52,161

 

 

 

$

125,825

 

 

 

$

152,086

 

 

 

$

219,814

 

 

(1)

 

Amount reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge position. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section above for a further discussion.

(2)

 

Equity-based compensation expense in the table above may differ from equity-based compensation expense reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Amounts reported in the table above include expense accruals for bonuses expected to be paid in common units, whereas the amounts reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements only include expenses associated with equity-based awards that have been formally granted.

(3)

 

Amounts represent expenses we incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions, including Hillstone during the three months ended December 31, 2019, and Mesquite and Hillstone during the nine months ended December 31, 2019.

(4)

 

Amounts for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2019 represent the non-cash valuation adjustment of our contingent consideration liability issued by us as part of our acquisition of Mesquite.

(5)

 

Amounts for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 represent non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline, unrealized losses on marketable securities and accretion expense for asset retirement obligations.

(6)

 

Amounts include the operations of TPSL, Gas Blending and Mid-Con.

(7)

 

Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash for the period presented, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance.

(8)

 

Amounts represents cash paid to settle asset retirement obligations.

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

Crude Oil
Logistics

 

Water
Solutions

 

Liquids and
Refined
Products

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Continuing
Operations

 

Discontinued
Operations
(TPSL, Mid-Con,
Gas Blending)

 

Consolidated

 

(in thousands)

Operating (loss) income

$

(382,192)

 

 

$

15,821

 

 

$

32,438

 

 

$

(12,374)

 

 

$

(346,307)

 

 

$

 

 

$

(346,307)

 

Depreciation and amortization

16,513

 

 

53,327

 

 

6,976

 

 

1,384

 

 

78,200

 

 

 

 

78,200

 

Amortization recorded to cost of sales

 

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

 

77

 

Net unrealized losses on derivatives

7,878

 

 

5,800

 

 

2,851

 

 

 

 

16,529

 

 

 

 

16,529

 

Inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

(802)

 

 

 

 

(802)

 

 

 

 

(802)

 

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

(166)

 

 

 

 

502

 

 

 

 

336

 

 

 

 

336

 

Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net

383,251

 

 

(9,967)

 

 

(43)

 

 

535

 

 

373,776

 

 

 

 

373,776

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,120

 

 

1,120

 

 

 

 

1,120

 

Acquisition expense

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

585

 

 

589

 

 

 

 

589

 

Other income, net

2

 

 

1

 

 

341

 

 

96

 

 

440

 

 

 

 

440

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities

 

 

573

 

 

3

 

 

(16)

 

 

560

 

 

 

 

560

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(389)

 

 

(544)

 

 

 

 

(933)

 

 

 

 

(933)

 

Other

1,046

 

 

384

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

1,455

 

 

 

 

1,455

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(107)

 

 

(107)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

26,332

 

 

$

65,554

 

 

$

41,824

 

 

$

(8,670)

 

 

$

125,040

 

 

$

(107)

 

 

$

124,933

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

 

Crude Oil
Logistics

 

Water
Solutions

 

Liquids and
Refined Products

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Continuing
Operations

 

Discontinued Operations
(TPSL, Mid-Con,
Gas Blending)

 

Consolidated

 

(in thousands)

Operating income (loss)

$

28,696

 

 

 

$

(583

)

 

 

$

89,038

 

 

 

$

(20,756

)

 

 

$

96,395

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

96,395

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

17,950

 

 

 

48,074

 

 

 

6,943

 

 

 

759

 

 

 

73,726

 

 

 

 

 

73,726

 

 

Amortization recorded to cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

 

 

86

 

 

Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives

6,060

 

 

 

11,924

 

 

 

(1,197

)

 

 

 

 

 

16,787

 

 

 

 

 

16,787

 

 

Inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,099

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,099

)

 

 

 

 

(2,099

)

 

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

(18

)

 

 

 

 

 

(18

)

 

 

 

 

(18

)

 

Gain on disposal or impairment of assets, net

(182

)

 

 

(12,176

)

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(242

)

 

 

(12,626

)

 

 

 

 

(12,626

)

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,213

 

 

 

2,213

 

 

 

 

 

2,213

 

 

Acquisition expense

 

 

 

3,967

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,452

 

 

 

11,419

 

 

 

 

 

11,419

 

 

Other income (expense), net

64

 

 

 

(450

)

 

 

41

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

(226

)

 

 

 

 

(226

)

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities

 

 

 

685

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

668

 

 

 

 

 

668

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

(203

)

 

 

(616

)

 

 

 

 

 

(819

)

 

 

 

 

(819

)

 

Revaluation of liabilities

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

Intersegment transactions (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

979

 

 

 

 

 

 

979

 

 

 

 

 

979

 

 

Other

2,987

 

 

 

976

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,026

 

 

 

 

 

4,026

 

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,799

 

 

1,799

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

55,575

 

 

 

$

62,214

 

 

 

$

93,211

 

 

 

$

(10,489

)

 

 

$

200,511

 

 

 

$

1,799

 

 

$

202,310

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

Crude Oil
Logistics

 

Water
Solutions

 

Liquids and
Refined Products

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Continuing
Operations

 

Discontinued
Operations
(TPSL, Mid-Con,
Gas Blending)

 

Consolidated

 

(in thousands)

Operating (loss) income

$

(310,633)

 

 

$

(13,503)

 

 

$

51,338

 

 

$

(47,978)

 

 

(320,776)

 

 

$

 

 

$

(320,776)

 

Depreciation and amortization

50,540

 

 

173,680

 

 

22,158

 

 

3,277

 

 

249,655

 

 

 

 

249,655

 

Amortization recorded to cost of sales

 

 

 

 

230

 

 

 

 

230

 

 

 

 

230

 

Net unrealized losses on derivatives

19,199

 

 

23,525

 

 

4,933

 

 

 

 

47,657

 

 

 

 

47,657

 

Inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

1,399

 

 

 

 

1,399

 

 

 

 

1,399

 

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

(29,245)

 

 

 

 

(3,974)

 

 

 

 

(33,219)

 

 

 

 

(33,219)

 

Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net

384,391

 

 

(3,415)

 

 

4

 

 

10,772

 

 

391,752

 

 

 

 

391,752

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,678

 

 

5,678

 

 

 

 

5,678

 

Acquisition expense

 

 

17

 

 

 

 

898

 

 

915

 

 

 

 

915

 

Other income, net

1,515

 

 

259

 

 

1,004

 

 

282

 

 

3,060

 

 

 

 

3,060

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities

 

 

1,883

 

 

(11)

 

 

(143)

 

 

1,729

 

 

 

 

1,729

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(1,317)

 

 

(1,816)

 

 

 

 

(3,133)

 

 

 

 

(3,133)

 

Intersegment transactions (1)

 

 

 

 

(27)

 

 

 

 

(27)

 

 

 

 

(27)

 

Other

6,600

 

 

2,398

 

 

75

 

 

 

 

9,073

 

 

 

 

9,073

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(591)

 

 

(591)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

122,367

 

 

$

183,527

 

 

$

75,313

 

 

$

(27,214)

 

 

$

353,993

 

 

$

(591)

 

 

$

353,402

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

 

Crude Oil
Logistics

 

Water
Solutions

 

Liquids and
Refined
Products

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Continuing
Operations

 

Discontinued
Operations
(TPSL, Mid-Con,
Gas Blending)

 

Consolidated

 

(in thousands)

Operating income (loss)

$

101,018

 

 

$

34,380

 

 

$

113,207

 

 

$

(74,575)

 

 

$

174,030

 

 

$

 

 

$

174,030

 

Depreciation and amortization

53,228

 

 

114,066

 

 

21,034

 

 

2,265

 

 

190,593

 

 

 

 

190,593

 

Amortization recorded to cost of sales

 

 

 

 

262

 

 

 

 

262

 

 

 

 

262

 

Net unrealized losses on derivatives

76

 

 

5,887

 

 

1,888

 

 

 

 

7,851

 

 

 

 

7,851

 

Inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

(264)

 

 

 

 

(264)

 

 

 

 

(264)

 

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

 

 

 

 

(1,489)

 

 

 

 

(1,489)

 

 

 

 

(1,489)

 

Gain on disposal or impairment of assets, net

(1,428)

 

 

(9,021)

 

 

(33)

 

 

 

 

(10,482)

 

 

 

 

(10,482)

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,209

 

 

27,209

 

 

 

 

27,209

 

Acquisition expense

 

 

3,987

 

 

 

 

14,608

 

 

18,595

 

 

 

 

18,595

 

Other income (expense), net

103

 

 

(452)

 

 

41

 

 

1,275

 

 

967

 

 

 

 

967

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities

 

 

685

 

 

(5)

 

 

(170)

 

 

510

 

 

 

 

510

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(597)

 

 

(1,296)

 

 

 

 

(1,893)

 

 

 

 

(1,893)

 

Revaluation of liabilities

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

10,000

 

Intersegment transactions (1)

 

 

 

 

1,125

 

 

 

 

1,125

 

 

 

 

1,125

 

Other

9,284

 

 

1,247

 

 

150

 

 

 

 

10,681

 

 

 

 

10,681

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(35,362)

 

 

(35,362)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

162,281

 

 

$

160,182

 

 

$

134,620

 

 

$

(29,388)

 

 

$

427,695

 

 

$

(35,362)

 

 

$

392,333

 

(1)

 

Amount reflects the transactions with TPSL, Mid-Con and Gas Blending that are eliminated in consolidation.

 

OPERATIONAL DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(in thousands, except per day amounts)

Crude Oil Logistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil sold (barrels)

10,733

 

 

11,217

 

 

30,203

 

 

32,929

 

Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels)

6,368

 

 

12,202

 

 

26,836

 

 

34,913

 

Crude oil storage capacity - owned and leased (barrels) (1)

 

 

 

 

5,239

 

 

5,362

 

Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1)

 

 

 

 

1,019

 

 

866

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Water Solutions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Produced water processed (barrels per day)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Northern Delaware Basin (2)

1,032,335

 

 

845,817

 

 

939,085

 

 

788,630

 

Delaware Basin

183,790

 

 

279,074

 

 

188,691

 

 

271,469

 

Eagle Ford Basin

72,951

 

 

242,238

 

 

83,151

 

 

263,064

 

DJ Basin

96,383

 

 

162,456

 

 

114,256

 

 

167,178

 

Other Basins

26,503

 

 

55,800

 

 

28,262

 

 

62,724

 

Total

1,411,962

 

 

1,585,385

 

 

1,353,445

 

 

1,553,065

 

Solids processed (barrels per day)

1,433

 

 

6,132

 

 

1,396

 

 

5,779

 

Skim oil sold (barrels per day)

2,004

 

 

3,429

 

 

1,771

 

 

3,124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liquids and Refined Products:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refined products sold (gallons)

214,132

 

 

326,928

 

 

646,349

 

 

980,406

 

Propane sold (gallons)

381,590

 

 

468,332

 

 

886,572

 

 

975,782

 

Butane sold (gallons)

212,697

 

 

276,046

 

 

475,655

 

 

588,694

 

Other products sold (gallons)

122,645

 

 

169,092

 

 

351,591

 

 

475,586

 

Liquids and Refined Products storage capacity - owned and leased (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

426,962

 

 

405,281

 

Refined products inventory (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

1,190

 

 

5,208

 

Propane inventory (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

128,568

 

 

123,265

 

Butane inventory (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

31,847

 

 

50,867

 

Other products inventory (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

21,326

 

 

23,166

 

 

(1)

 

Information is presented as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

(2)

 

Barrels per day of produced water processed by the assets acquired in the Mesquite and Hillstone transaction are calculated by the number of days in which we owned the assets for the periods presented.

 



