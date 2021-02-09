NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Subsequent to December 31, 2020, the Partnership announced the completion of a private offering of $2.05 billion of 7.5% 2026 senior secured notes (“2026 Secured Notes”) and a new $500.0 million asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”). The proceeds received from these transactions were used to repay all outstanding amounts under the Partnership’s existing $1.915 billion revolving credit facility due in October 2021 and its $250.0 million term loan facility and terminate those agreements, as well as to pay all fees and expenses associated with the transactions. In connection with these transactions, the Partnership has temporarily suspended all common unit and preferred unit distributions until total leverage has been reduced to an agreed upon level.

“The Partnership made significant progress on numerous fronts during its fiscal third quarter. The successful completion of the Poker Lake pipeline allowed our Water Solutions segment to begin receiving disposal volumes from its Poker Lake Dedication and will facilitate future growth from the development. The finalization of our negotiations with Extraction around our future operating relationship preserved barrels to be transported on the Grand Mesa Pipeline and removed a significant point of uncertainty in our future earnings.” stated Mike Krimbill, NGL’s CEO. “Subsequent to the quarter’s end, we successfully extended our short-term debt maturities and provided the Partnership with improved liquidity and a long-term runway with which it can concentrate on deleveraging the balance sheet with an eye towards reinstating both the preferred and common unit distributions as soon as possible. Before entering into the agreement that restricts distributions, management and the Board first considered many other options and, based on the totality of the circumstances, determined and strongly believes the chosen path forward is in the best interest of all stakeholders,” Krimbill concluded.

Quarterly Results of Operations

The following table summarizes operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Operating

Income (Loss) Adjusted

EBITDA Operating

Income (Loss) Adjusted

EBITDA (in thousands) Crude Oil Logistics $ (382,192 ) $ 26,332 $ 28,696 $ 55,575 Liquids and Refined Products 32,438 41,824 89,038 93,211 Water Solutions 15,821 65,554 (583 ) 62,214 Corporate and Other (12,374 ) (8,670 ) (20,756 ) (10,489 ) Total $ (346,307 ) $ 125,040 $ 96,395 $ 200,511

The tables included in this release reconcile operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, on a consolidated basis and for each of the Partnership’s reportable segments.

Crude Oil Logistics

On December 21, 2020, the Partnership announced a global settlement agreement with Extraction, as it relates to Extraction’s emergence from bankruptcy, which occurred on January 21, 2021. Among other consideration, the global settlement agreement provides for the following: (i) a new long-term supply agreement, which includes a significant acreage dedication in the DJ Basin, and retains Extraction’s crude oil volumes for shipping on the Grand Mesa Pipeline; (ii) a new rate structure under the supply agreement, with an agreed upon differential plus an increase in the rate when NYMEX prices exceed $50.00 per barrel; and (iii) the receipt of $35.0 million from Extraction as a liquidated payment for the Partnership’s unsecured claims related to the rejected transportation contracts, which was received on January 21, 2021.

Operating income for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 decreased compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 primarily due to impairment charges of $383.6 million related to the write down of goodwill and certain intangible assets due to the impact of the rejection of transportation contracts with Extraction in connection with its bankruptcy. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, financial volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 69,000 barrels per day, compared to approximately 134,000 barrels per day for the three months ended December 31, 2019. These volumes are expected to increase going forward as the global settlement agreement with Extraction begins to take effect and as drilling and completion activity increases in the DJ Basin.

Liquids and Refined Products

Total product margin per gallon, excluding the impact of derivatives, was $0.048 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $0.091 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to higher supply costs and lower demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Refined products volumes decreased by approximately 112.8 million gallons, or 34.5%, during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Propane volumes decreased by approximately 86.7 million gallons, or 18.5%, and butane volumes decreased by approximately 63.3 million gallons, or 22.9%, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Other product volumes decreased by approximately 46.4 million gallons, or 27.5%, during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in refined products, propane, butane and other product volumes was also primarily due to the continued lower demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the Partnership received the $13.8 million one-time benefit of certain biofuel tax credits that had been accumulated in prior periods and recognized in the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Water Solutions

The Partnership processed approximately 1.41 million barrels of water per day during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a 10.9% decrease when compared to produced water processed per day during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to lower disposal volumes in all basins, other than the Northern Delaware basin, during the period resulting from lower crude oil prices, drilling activity and production volumes. The increase in disposal volumes during the three months ended December 31, 2020 in the Northern Delaware basin was primarily driven by three months of activity from the assets acquired from Hillstone Environmental Partners, LLC (“Hillstone”) in November 2019 as well as new produced water volumes received upon the completion and commencement of the Partnership’s Poker Lake pipeline. The pipeline and tie-ins, which have the initial capacity of over 350,000 barrels per day and connects into the Partnership’s integrated Delaware Basin produced water pipeline infrastructure network, was successfully completed in October 2020.

Revenues from recovered crude oil, including the impact from realized skim oil hedges, totaled $11.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $6.4 million from the prior year period. This decrease was the result of lower volumes and lower crude oil prices. The percentage of recovered crude oil per barrel of produced water processed has declined over the past several periods due to an increase in produced water transported through pipelines (which contains less oil per barrel of produced water) and the addition of contract structures that allow certain producers to keep the skim oil recovered from produced water.

Operating expenses in the Water Solutions segment decreased to $0.27 per barrel compared to $0.42 per barrel in the comparative quarter last year. The Partnership has taken significant steps to reduce operating costs and continues to evaluate cost saving initiatives in the current environment.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other expenses decreased from the comparable prior year period primarily due to lower compensation expense, in particular cash and non-cash incentive compensation, and a reduction in acquisition related expenses. These decreases were partially offset by legal costs incurred for defending the rejection of our transportation contracts in the Extraction bankruptcy proceedings.

Capitalization and Liquidity

Total debt outstanding was $3.28 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $3.15 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $131 million due primarily to the funding of certain capital expenditures incurred prior to and accrued on March 31, 2020 as well as $100.0 million of deferred purchase price of Mesquite Disposals Unlimited, LLC (“Mesquite”). Capital expenditures incurred totaled $11.5 million during the third quarter (including $6.3 million in maintenance expenditures) and $65.9 million year-to-date (including $22.3 million in maintenance expenditures). These expenditures have decreased throughout Fiscal 2021 with original full year expectations totaling $100 million or less for both growth and maintenance capital expenditures combined. Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our revolving credit facility) was approximately $103.1 million as of December 31, 2020.

On February 4, 2021, the Partnership closed on the 2026 Secured Notes and the ABL Facility. The proceeds received were used to repay all outstanding amounts under the Partnership’s existing $1.915 billion revolving credit facility and repay its $250 million term credit facility, along with all fees and expenses associated with these repayments and the issuance of the 2026 Secured Notes and the ABL Facility. The Partnership currently has approximately $340 million in availability under the ABL Facility, net of all currently outstanding borrowings and letters of credit.

In connection with the refinancing, the Partnership agreed to certain restricted payment provisions under the 2026 Secured Notes and the ABL Facility. One of these provisions requires the Partnership to temporarily suspend the quarterly common unit distribution beginning with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as well as distributions on all of the Partnership’s preferred units, until the total leverage ratio falls below 4.75x. The cash savings from this suspension should accelerate the deleveraging of the Partnership’s balance sheet and increase liquidity, thereby creating more financial flexibility for the Partnership going forward.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NGL defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. NGL defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities, certain legal settlements and other. NGL also includes in Adjusted EBITDA certain inventory valuation adjustments related to TransMontaigne Product Services, LLC (“TPSL”), our refined products business in the mid-continent region of the United States (“Mid-Con”) and our gas blending business in the southeastern and eastern regions of the United States (“Gas Blending”), which are included in discontinued operations, and certain refined products businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment, as discussed below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net (loss) income, (loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, as those items are used to measure operating performance, liquidity or the ability to service debt obligations. NGL believes that EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL’s ability to make quarterly distributions to NGL’s unitholders and is presented solely as a supplemental measure. NGL believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL’s financial performance without regard to NGL’s financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as NGL defines them, may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures used by other entities.

Other than for the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment, for purposes of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, NGL makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, NGL records changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, NGL reverses the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record a realized gain or loss. NGL does not draw such a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges cover extended periods of time. The “inventory valuation adjustment” row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. NGL includes this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses associated with derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA.

Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership’s operating capacity. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the Board of Directors) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading “Risk Factors.” NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands, except unit amounts) December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,223 $ 22,704 Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,681 and $4,540, respectively 599,207 566,834 Accounts receivable-affiliates 17,194 12,934 Inventories 169,654 69,634 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 120,414 101,981 Total current assets 915,692 774,087 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $663,185 and $529,068, respectively 2,744,374 2,851,555 GOODWILL 744,439 993,587 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $494,910 and $631,449, respectively 1,322,697 1,612,480 INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 21,589 23,182 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 156,398 180,708 OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 46,521 63,137 Total assets $ 5,951,710 $ 6,498,736 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable-trade $ 506,792 $ 515,049 Accounts payable-affiliates 42,604 17,717 Accrued expenses and other payables 102,769 232,062 Advance payments received from customers 17,024 19,536 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,146 4,683 Operating lease obligations 48,082 56,776 Total current liabilities 719,417 845,823 LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $20,426 and $19,795, respectively, and current maturities 3,278,443 3,144,848 OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS 106,292 121,013 OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 103,888 114,079 CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 600,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 551,097 537,283 EQUITY: General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 129,297 and 128,901 notional units, respectively (51,935) (51,390) Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 129,168,035 and 128,771,715 common units issued and outstanding, respectively 826,973 1,366,152 Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 12,585,642 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 305,468 305,468 Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 1,800,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 42,891 42,891 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (266) (385) Noncontrolling interests 69,442 72,954 Total equity 1,192,573 1,735,690 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,951,710 $ 6,498,736

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES: Crude Oil Logistics $ 485,289 $ 690,989 $ 1,228,169 $ 2,048,301 Water Solutions 98,925 121,607 275,668 294,639 Liquids and Refined Products 877,491 1,413,653 1,969,813 3,559,017 Other 314 280 942 799 Total Revenues 1,462,019 2,226,529 3,474,592 5,902,756 COST OF SALES: Crude Oil Logistics 448,933 628,443 1,053,261 1,847,382 Water Solutions 3,280 14,004 8,559 4,701 Liquids and Refined Products 826,211 1,292,588 1,857,633 3,361,185 Other 455 437 1,363 1,337 Total Cost of Sales 1,278,879 1,935,472 2,920,816 5,214,605 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Operating 61,427 94,412 182,468 230,610 General and administrative 16,044 29,150 50,677 93,400 Depreciation and amortization 78,200 73,726 249,655 190,593 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 373,776 (12,626 ) 391,752 (10,482 ) Revaluation of liabilities — 10,000 — 10,000 Operating (Loss) Income (346,307 ) 96,395 (320,776 ) 174,030 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 344 534 1,134 277 Interest expense (47,252 ) (46,920 ) (138,148 ) (131,814 ) Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net 11,190 — 44,292 — Other income (expense), net 440 (226 ) 3,060 967 (Loss) Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes (381,585 ) 49,783 (410,438 ) 43,460 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 1,162 (677 ) 2,237 (996 ) (Loss) Income From Continuing Operations (380,423 ) 49,106 (408,201 ) 42,464 Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax (107 ) (6,115 ) (1,746 ) (192,800 ) Net (Loss) Income (380,530 ) 42,991 (409,947 ) (150,336 ) LESS: NET LOSS (INCOME) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 34 166 (185 ) 563 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP $ (380,496 ) $ 43,157 $ (410,132 ) $ (149,773 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (403,755 ) $ 28,895 $ (477,503 ) $ (123,792 ) NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (107 ) $ (6,109 ) $ (1,744 ) $ (192,607 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (403,862 ) $ 22,786 $ (479,247 ) $ (316,399 ) BASIC (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (Loss) Income From Continuing Operations $ (3.13 ) $ 0.23 $ (3.71 ) $ (0.97 ) Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax $ — $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (1.52 ) Net (Loss) Income $ (3.13 ) $ 0.18 $ (3.72 ) $ (2.49 ) DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (Loss) Income From Continuing Operations $ (3.13 ) $ 0.22 $ (3.71 ) $ (0.97 ) Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax $ — $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (1.52 ) Net (Loss) Income $ (3.13 ) $ 0.17 $ (3.72 ) $ (2.49 ) BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 128,991,414 128,201,369 128,845,214 127,026,510 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 128,991,414 129,358,590 128,845,214 127,026,510

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) The following table reconciles NGL’s net (loss) income to NGL’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (380,530 ) $ 42,991 $ (409,947 ) $ (150,336 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 166 (185 ) 563 Net (loss) income attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP (380,496 ) 43,157 (410,132 ) (149,773 ) Interest expense 47,253 46,946 138,159 131,969 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,163 ) 676 (2,291 ) 1,015 Depreciation and amortization 77,531 72,939 247,555 191,049 EBITDA (256,875 ) 163,718 (26,709 ) 174,260 Net unrealized losses on derivatives 16,529 16,787 47,657 7,851 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) (786 ) (370 ) 1,393 (25,555 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments 321 (646 ) (33,213 ) (2,465 ) Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 373,777 (4,837 ) 392,924 171,757 Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net (11,190 ) — (44,292 ) — Equity-based compensation expense (2) 1,120 2,213 5,678 27,209 Acquisition expense (3) 589 11,419 915 18,595 Revaluation of liabilities (4) — 10,000 — 10,000 Other (5) 1,448 4,026 9,049 10,681 Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,933 $ 202,310 $ 353,402 $ 392,333 Adjusted EBITDA - Discontinued Operations (6) $ (107 ) $ 1,799 $ (591 ) $ (35,362 ) Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations $ 125,040 $ 200,511 $ 353,993 $ 427,695 Less: Cash interest expense (7) 43,993 43,919 127,960 124,406 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (1,162 ) 676 (2,237 ) 995 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 6,269 16,964 22,267 50,354 Less: Preferred unit distributions paid 23,770 12,612 53,908 31,484 Less: Other (8) 9 515 9 642 Distributable Cash Flow - Continuing Operations $ 52,161 $ 125,825 $ 152,086 $ 219,814

(1) Amount reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge position. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section above for a further discussion. (2) Equity-based compensation expense in the table above may differ from equity-based compensation expense reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Amounts reported in the table above include expense accruals for bonuses expected to be paid in common units, whereas the amounts reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements only include expenses associated with equity-based awards that have been formally granted. (3) Amounts represent expenses we incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions, including Hillstone during the three months ended December 31, 2019, and Mesquite and Hillstone during the nine months ended December 31, 2019. (4) Amounts for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2019 represent the non-cash valuation adjustment of our contingent consideration liability issued by us as part of our acquisition of Mesquite. (5) Amounts for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 represent non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline, unrealized losses on marketable securities and accretion expense for asset retirement obligations. (6) Amounts include the operations of TPSL, Gas Blending and Mid-Con. (7) Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash for the period presented, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance. (8) Amounts represents cash paid to settle asset retirement obligations.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Crude Oil

Logistics Water

Solutions Liquids and

Refined

Products Corporate

and Other Continuing

Operations Discontinued

Operations

(TPSL, Mid-Con,

Gas Blending) Consolidated (in thousands) Operating (loss) income $ (382,192) $ 15,821 $ 32,438 $ (12,374) $ (346,307) $ — $ (346,307) Depreciation and amortization 16,513 53,327 6,976 1,384 78,200 — 78,200 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 77 — 77 — 77 Net unrealized losses on derivatives 7,878 5,800 2,851 — 16,529 — 16,529 Inventory valuation adjustment — — (802) — (802) — (802) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments (166) — 502 — 336 — 336 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 383,251 (9,967) (43) 535 373,776 — 373,776 Equity-based compensation expense — — — 1,120 1,120 — 1,120 Acquisition expense — 4 — 585 589 — 589 Other income, net 2 1 341 96 440 — 440 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities — 573 3 (16) 560 — 560 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest — (389) (544) — (933) — (933) Other 1,046 384 25 — 1,455 — 1,455 Discontinued operations — — — — — (107) (107) Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,332 $ 65,554 $ 41,824 $ (8,670) $ 125,040 $ (107) $ 124,933

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Crude Oil

Logistics Water

Solutions Liquids and

Refined Products Corporate

and Other Continuing

Operations Discontinued Operations

(TPSL, Mid-Con,

Gas Blending) Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 28,696 $ (583 ) $ 89,038 $ (20,756 ) $ 96,395 $ — $ 96,395 Depreciation and amortization 17,950 48,074 6,943 759 73,726 — 73,726 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 86 — 86 — 86 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 6,060 11,924 (1,197 ) — 16,787 — 16,787 Inventory valuation adjustment — — (2,099 ) — (2,099 ) — (2,099 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments — — (18 ) — (18 ) — (18 ) Gain on disposal or impairment of assets, net (182 ) (12,176 ) (26 ) (242 ) (12,626 ) — (12,626 ) Equity-based compensation expense — — — 2,213 2,213 — 2,213 Acquisition expense — 3,967 — 7,452 11,419 — 11,419 Other income (expense), net 64 (450 ) 41 119 (226 ) — (226 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities — 685 17 (34 ) 668 — 668 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest — (203 ) (616 ) — (819 ) — (819 ) Revaluation of liabilities — 10,000 — — 10,000 — 10,000 Intersegment transactions (1) — — 979 — 979 — 979 Other 2,987 976 63 — 4,026 — 4,026 Discontinued operations — — — — — 1,799 1,799 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,575 $ 62,214 $ 93,211 $ (10,489 ) $ 200,511 $ 1,799 $ 202,310

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 Crude Oil

Logistics Water

Solutions Liquids and

Refined Products Corporate

and Other Continuing

Operations Discontinued

Operations

(TPSL, Mid-Con,

Gas Blending) Consolidated (in thousands) Operating (loss) income $ (310,633) $ (13,503) $ 51,338 $ (47,978) (320,776) $ — $ (320,776) Depreciation and amortization 50,540 173,680 22,158 3,277 249,655 — 249,655 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 230 — 230 — 230 Net unrealized losses on derivatives 19,199 23,525 4,933 — 47,657 — 47,657 Inventory valuation adjustment — — 1,399 — 1,399 — 1,399 Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments (29,245) — (3,974) — (33,219) — (33,219) Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 384,391 (3,415) 4 10,772 391,752 — 391,752 Equity-based compensation expense — — — 5,678 5,678 — 5,678 Acquisition expense — 17 — 898 915 — 915 Other income, net 1,515 259 1,004 282 3,060 — 3,060 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities — 1,883 (11) (143) 1,729 — 1,729 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest — (1,317) (1,816) — (3,133) — (3,133) Intersegment transactions (1) — — (27) — (27) — (27) Other 6,600 2,398 75 — 9,073 — 9,073 Discontinued operations — — — — — (591) (591) Adjusted EBITDA $ 122,367 $ 183,527 $ 75,313 $ (27,214) $ 353,993 $ (591) $ 353,402

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 Crude Oil

Logistics Water

Solutions Liquids and

Refined

Products Corporate

and Other Continuing

Operations Discontinued

Operations

(TPSL, Mid-Con,

Gas Blending) Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 101,018 $ 34,380 $ 113,207 $ (74,575) $ 174,030 $ — $ 174,030 Depreciation and amortization 53,228 114,066 21,034 2,265 190,593 — 190,593 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 262 — 262 — 262 Net unrealized losses on derivatives 76 5,887 1,888 — 7,851 — 7,851 Inventory valuation adjustment — — (264) — (264) — (264) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments — — (1,489) — (1,489) — (1,489) Gain on disposal or impairment of assets, net (1,428) (9,021) (33) — (10,482) — (10,482) Equity-based compensation expense — — — 27,209 27,209 — 27,209 Acquisition expense — 3,987 — 14,608 18,595 — 18,595 Other income (expense), net 103 (452) 41 1,275 967 — 967 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities — 685 (5) (170) 510 — 510 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest — (597) (1,296) — (1,893) — (1,893) Revaluation of liabilities — 10,000 — — 10,000 — 10,000 Intersegment transactions (1) — — 1,125 — 1,125 — 1,125 Other 9,284 1,247 150 — 10,681 — 10,681 Discontinued operations — — — — — (35,362) (35,362) Adjusted EBITDA $ 162,281 $ 160,182 $ 134,620 $ (29,388) $ 427,695 $ (35,362) $ 392,333

(1) Amount reflects the transactions with TPSL, Mid-Con and Gas Blending that are eliminated in consolidation.

OPERATIONAL DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per day amounts) Crude Oil Logistics: Crude oil sold (barrels) 10,733 11,217 30,203 32,929 Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels) 6,368 12,202 26,836 34,913 Crude oil storage capacity - owned and leased (barrels) (1) 5,239 5,362 Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1) 1,019 866 Water Solutions: Produced water processed (barrels per day) Northern Delaware Basin (2) 1,032,335 845,817 939,085 788,630 Delaware Basin 183,790 279,074 188,691 271,469 Eagle Ford Basin 72,951 242,238 83,151 263,064 DJ Basin 96,383 162,456 114,256 167,178 Other Basins 26,503 55,800 28,262 62,724 Total 1,411,962 1,585,385 1,353,445 1,553,065 Solids processed (barrels per day) 1,433 6,132 1,396 5,779 Skim oil sold (barrels per day) 2,004 3,429 1,771 3,124 Liquids and Refined Products: Refined products sold (gallons) 214,132 326,928 646,349 980,406 Propane sold (gallons) 381,590 468,332 886,572 975,782 Butane sold (gallons) 212,697 276,046 475,655 588,694 Other products sold (gallons) 122,645 169,092 351,591 475,586 Liquids and Refined Products storage capacity - owned and leased (gallons) (1) 426,962 405,281 Refined products inventory (gallons) (1) 1,190 5,208 Propane inventory (gallons) (1) 128,568 123,265 Butane inventory (gallons) (1) 31,847 50,867 Other products inventory (gallons) (1) 21,326 23,166

(1) Information is presented as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Barrels per day of produced water processed by the assets acquired in the Mesquite and Hillstone transaction are calculated by the number of days in which we owned the assets for the periods presented.

