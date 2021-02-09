 

Novaturas Group's results for 2020 the darkest days - in the past

At the beginning of 2020, coronavirus caused crises led tourism sector to the suspension and forced to fight for survival. All implemented measures and active co-operation with the governments and responsible institutions of the Baltic States, allowed the Company to overcome these challenges. Although last year has been financially unprofitable, “Novaturas” group starts 2021 on a positive note – due to received necessary loans the Company intends to settle with all travelers whose trips were cancelled because of pandemic till the end of February. Also, from February, the Company resumes flights to the most popular winter holidays destinations, and, if the epidemiological situation is favorable, Lithuanian travelers will be offered usual holiday packages in Mediterranean and other southern European resorts.  Having in mind that the vaccination processes have started all over the world, the tests are becoming more accessible, tourism infrastructure is adapting rapidly to new health and safety requirements, more holiday destinations become available, in 2021 the Company is ready to fulfill the expectations of its travelers.

Introduced safeguard to protect the interests of travelers

Due to different state regulations regarding the movement, after the first wave of coronavirus, “Novaturas” group was able to resume its operations only in July 2020 and only to a few directions - Greece, Tunisia and Cyprus. Following the announcement of the second quarantine in the Baltic States in November, the Company had to suspend operations once again. This had a strong impact on annual financial and operating results - in 2020, “Novaturas” group served 84% less customers if compared to 2019.  

The Company's turnover in 2020 reached EUR 33.1 million and was 82% lower compared to the same period in 2019. EBITDA ratio in 2020 was also negative and amounted to EUR 2.6 mln., while in 2019 it reached EUR 4.3 mln.  The overall results of 2020 were worse than the ones reached in 2019, but successfully completed financial liquidity guaranteeing transactions and secured EUR 11 million worth guarantee insurance, which ensures the fulfillment of Company’s obligations to travelers, clearly shows that the Company is ready to return to a sustainable recovery phase.

