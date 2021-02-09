 

Constellium Prices Company’s Sustainability-Linked Notes Offering

First Sustainability-Linked Notes in the metals sector

PARIS, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (“Constellium” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has priced a private offering (the “Notes Offering”) of $500 million of U.S. dollar denominated sustainability-linked senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Sustainability-Linked Notes”).

The Sustainability-Linked Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.75% per annum, subject to adjustments described below, payable semi-annually in arrears. The Sustainability-Linked Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by certain of the Company’s subsidiaries. The Notes Offering is expected to close on February 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Notes Offering, together with cash on hand, to repurchase pursuant to a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”), and/or redeem, satisfy and discharge in accordance with the governing indenture, all of its outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), and to pay related fees and expenses.

The Sustainability-Linked Notes are aligned with Constellium’s sustainable development goals and its sustainability strategy. Constellium, as part of its sustainability strategy, has established sustainability performance targets to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to equal or lower than 0.615 tons of CO2 equivalent per ton of sales for the full year of 2025 and increase its recycled metal input to equal to or higher than 685 kt for the full year of 2026. These two goals constitute the sustainability performance targets applicable to the Sustainability-Linked Notes. Under the terms of the Sustainability-Linked Notes, if Constellium does not satisfy either or both of the sustainability performance targets prior to December 31, 2025 or December 31, 2026, as applicable, the interest rate applicable to the Sustainability-Linked Notes will be increased. The interest rate will be increased by 0.125% per annum beginning on April 15, 2026 if the first sustainability performance target has not been met, and by 0.125% per annum beginning on April 15, 2027 if the second sustainability performance target has not been met (in addition to any increase arising from failure to meet the first sustainability performance target).

