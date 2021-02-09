 

Mercury Systems Delivers 1,000th Apache Ethernet Routing Device to Boeing

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, has achieved a significant milestone with the delivery of the 1,000th ethernet routing device (ERD) to Boeing. The ERD is a rugged line-replaceable unit (LRU) designed for aviation applications where extreme temperature, shock and vibration are prevalent. It provides key networking capabilities to the AH-64E Apache helicopter.

The high quality and reliable performance of the ERDs help support Boeing’s Apache aircraft, sustaining this successful long-term program. This latest milestone continues Mercury’s more than 35 years of serving the major defense prime contractor outsourcing needs by developing trusted and secure, lower-cost, flexible and easily upgradeable systems and platforms.

“We’re proud of our work with Boeing and honored to be part of the Apache program,” said Dr. Amela Wilson, Mercury’s senior vice president and general manager, Mission. “Our dedicated workforce, coupled with our close supplier relationship with Boeing, has been the catalyst for success on this project. We look forward to continuing our support of the defense avionics industry by delivering leading-edge technologies that are secure, reliable and purpose-built to perform with absolute precision in extreme environments, under the most intense conditions.”        

Operating at the intersection of high-tech and defense, Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible. Our work is inspired by our Purpose of delivering Innovation That Matters, By and For People Who Matter, to make the world a safer, more secure place for all. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters
Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers' most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

