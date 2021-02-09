Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballard Power Systems ("Ballard" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 9,460,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of US$37.00 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of US$350,020,000 (the "Offering"). The Underwriters have also been granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part and from time to time, at any time until 30 days after the closing date of the Offering, to purchase from the Company up to an additional 1,419,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to US$52,503,000 to the Company. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised by the Underwriters in full, aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be US$402,523,000.

The Common Shares will be issued by way of a short form prospectus that will be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada (excluding Quebec) and by way of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in the United States under the multijurisdictional disclosure system. The Company filed a preliminary short form prospectus in respect of the Offering and a registration statement (including the preliminary short form prospectus) with the SEC to which this communication and the Offering relate. The preliminary short form prospectus is subject to completion or amendment, and the registration statement has not yet become effective. The Common Shares may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Before you invest, you should read the short form prospectus and other documents Ballard has filed with the SEC and with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities for more complete information about Ballard and the Offering. The Offering is made only by the prospectus. The prospectuses will be available for free on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.