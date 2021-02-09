CE Brands Inc. and eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. Announce Execution of Amended and Restated Amalgamation Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta and VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV:CEBI.P, “CEBI”) and eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. (“EBN”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an amended and restated amalgamation agreement dated January 28, 2021 (the “Amended Agreement”), which contemplates amendments to their proposed business combination (the “Proposed Transaction”), which was originally announced on March 13, 2020.



The Proposed Transaction is subject to certain conditions and applicable shareholder and TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) approvals and is intended to constitute the Qualifying Transaction of CEBI within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange. Following the completion of the Proposed Transaction, CEBI intends to carry on the current business of EBN.