CE Brands Inc. and eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. Announce Execution of Amended and Restated Amalgamation Agreement
CALGARY, Alberta and VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV:CEBI.P, “CEBI”) and eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. (“EBN”) are
pleased to announce that they have entered into an amended and restated amalgamation agreement dated January 28, 2021 (the “Amended Agreement”), which contemplates amendments to
their proposed business combination (the “Proposed Transaction”), which was originally announced on March 13, 2020.
The Proposed Transaction is subject to certain conditions and applicable shareholder and TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) approvals and is intended to constitute the Qualifying Transaction of CEBI within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange. Following the completion of the Proposed Transaction, CEBI intends to carry on the current business of EBN.
Proposed Transaction
The Amended Agreement provides that CEBI will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of EBN by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. In particular:
- CEBI will consolidate the outstanding CEBI shares on a 20.75-for-one basis (the “CEBI Consolidation”).
- EBN will consolidate the EBN shares on a five-for-one basis (the “EBN Consolidation”).
- EBN and CEBI Subsidiary will amalgamate and continue as one corporation (the “Amalgamation”). Pursuant to the Amalgamation, all of the issued and outstanding EBN shares will be
exchanged for CEBI shares on a one-for-one basis.
- All of the issued and outstanding options to purchase EBN shares will be exchanged for options to purchase CEBI shares on a one-for-one basis (the “Option Exchange”).
- All of the issued and outstanding warrants to purchase EBN shares will be exchanged for warrants to purchase CEBI shares on a one-for-one basis (the “Warrant Exchange”).
- C$1,174,784.99 aggregate principal amount of notes that are convertible into up to 1,566,376 EBN shares, will be exchanged for C$1,174,784.99 aggregate principal amount of notes that are convertible into up to 313,277 EBN shares, and US$1,388,888 aggregate principal amount of notes that are convertible into up to 3,123,604 EBN shares, will be exchanged for US$1,388,888 aggregate principal amount of notes that are convertible into up to 624,721 EBN shares (the “Note Exchange”).
For purposes of the Proposed Transaction, the deemed price per CEBI share (prior to giving effect to the CEBI Consolidation) is $0.20 and the deemed price per EBN share (prior to giving effect to the EBN Consolidation) is $0.83.
