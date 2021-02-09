 

iBio to Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

BRYAN, Texas, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. iBio management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

The live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Company’s website at www.ibioinc.com under “News and Events” in the Investors section. The live call can be accessed by dialing (833) 672-0651 (domestic) or (929) 517-0227 (international) and referencing conference code: 7891625.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary products on the FastPharming Platform, which include biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of fibrotic and infectious diseases, amongst others. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services along with the Glycaneering Development Services for the control and tailoring of N-glycosylation. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer
iBio, Inc.
Investor Relations
(646) 274-3580
skilmer@ibioinc.com




