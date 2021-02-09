Gamida Cell Presents Efficacy and Safety Results of Phase 3 Study of Omidubicel in Patients with Hematologic Malignancies at the 2021 TCT Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today announced the results of a Phase 3 clinical study of omidubicel presented in an oral session at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), or the TCT Meetings. Omidubicel is an advanced cell therapy under development as a potential life-saving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant solution for patients with hematologic malignancies.

This clinical data set was from the international, multi-center, randomized Phase 3 study of omidubicel that was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of omidubicel in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies undergoing a bone marrow transplant compared to a comparator group of patients who received a standard umbilical cord blood transplant. This is the first presentation of these data in a peer-reviewed conference. The full presentation is available on the Gamida Cell website.

“The results of this global Phase 3 study of omidubicel in patients with hematologic malignancies show that omidubicel resulted in faster hematopoietic recovery, fewer bacterial and viral infections and fewer days in hospital, all of which are meaningful results and represent potentially important advancements in care when considering the patient experience following transplant,” said Mitchell Horwitz, M.D., principal investigator and professor of medicine at the Duke Cancer Institute. “The comparator, a transplant with umbilical cord blood, has been historically shown to result in low incidence of graft versus host disease (GvHD) in relation to other graft sources, and in this study, omidubicel demonstrated a GvHD profile similar to the comparator. Moreover, previous studies have shown that engraftment with omidubicel is durable, with some patients in the Phase 1/2 study receiving their transplant more than 10 years ago. The data presented at this meeting indicate that omidubicel has the potential to be considered a new standard of care for patients who are in need of stem cell transplantation but do not have access to a matched donor.”