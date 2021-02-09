State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST.

The webcast of the event will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations home page at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations website later in the day and will be available for approximately two weeks.