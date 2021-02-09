Masonite Reveals Key Home Design and Interior Trends

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today revealed the trends it believes will influence home design in 2021 and beyond. Research conducted in partnership with trends intelligence agency Stylus identified four key themes: a concern for the environment, and the need for adaptative spaces, home sanctuary and intuitive design.

“Our lives have changed dramatically in the past year,” said Masonite Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Renaud, “and those changes have directly impacted what families want, need and expect in their homes. These insights will inform ongoing Masonite product innovations as we continue to develop doors that do more to enhance the way in which homeowners use and experience their spaces.”