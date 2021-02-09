 

Masonite Reveals Key Home Design and Interior Trends

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today revealed the trends it believes will influence home design in 2021 and beyond. Research conducted in partnership with trends intelligence agency Stylus identified four key themes: a concern for the environment, and the need for adaptative spaces, home sanctuary and intuitive design.

“Our lives have changed dramatically in the past year,” said Masonite Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Renaud, “and those changes have directly impacted what families want, need and expect in their homes. These insights will inform ongoing Masonite product innovations as we continue to develop doors that do more to enhance the way in which homeowners use and experience their spaces.”

Trends to Watch in Home Design

Regenerate: Concern for the environment and a desire to support local communities are driving a preference for locally sourced, sustainable materials. Regenerate interiors and exteriors will consist of crafted details, enhanced texture, earthy warm hues and minimalist templates. The colors of Regenerate are moody, yet soothing and comforting in their earthiness. Muted marigold and dusty burgundy reference organic minerals and Southwestern warmth, while forest green and tea green evoke images of lush vegetation. Regenerate materials and finishes will add warmth and include visible wood grain, mixed woods, warm metals, natural textiles and recycled aggregates like crushed cement.

 

 

Adapt: The pandemic has upended the way homeowners use their spaces, which now function as offices, schools, gyms and more. The result is a need for zoned spaces, multi-functional furniture and practical, yet contemporary, decor. The pandemic also changed the way people feel inside their homes. Security and safety are a priority, from secure locking systems to sanitized surfaces. Cool colors are a hallmark of the Adapt trend, from smoky slate to powder pink and vivid blue, complemented by a bright blue-teal and a leafy green for a nod to nature. The Adapt trend will be seen in adaptable elements, natural light, industrial materials, simple shapes and joyful geos.

27.01.21
Masonite Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
19.01.21
Masonite to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 24, 2021
14.01.21
Masonite International Corporation Appoints John H. Chuang to Board of Directors