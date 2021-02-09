EVI Industries Reports Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Comments on Business Acquisitions

Earnings Conference Call The Company provided a pre-recorded earnings conference call, including a business update, which can be accessed in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.evi-ind.com or by visiting https://ir.evi-ind.com/message-from-the-ceo .

Expansion Through Acquisition

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company successfully continued the execution of its long-term growth strategy by acquiring Yankee Equipment Systems, a distributor of commercial laundry products and a provider of related technical installation and maintenance services in the New England region of the United States. Shortly after the completion of the second fiscal quarter, the Company followed up by acquiring Eastern Laundry Systems with a view towards amplifying sales and service operations in the New England region. The acquisitions of Yankee and Eastern are the Company’s first acquisitions in New England and bring the Company’s total operations to seventeen businesses.

Henry M. Nahmad, Chairman and CEO commented: “The timing of these investments is a testament to our sound financial and operating principles in executing our growth strategy and the continued attractiveness of our entrepreneurial culture to successful business owners. Led by a dynamic team of commercial laundry professionals in the New England region and aligned with loyal suppliers delivering the industry’s best brand name products, we are already building on Yankee’s longstanding success.”

Balance Sheet Strength

On December 31, 2020, the Company had $17.7 million of net debt reflecting a 1.0% decrease from June 30, 2020 notwithstanding the deployment of $4.5 million of cash for the acquisition of Yankee during the second fiscal quarter. The sustained strength of the Company’s balance sheet was driven by $3.1 million and $7.4 million of operating cash flow during the three and the six-month periods ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Mr. Nahmad commented: “Given our conservative financial position with ample liquidity and access to additional capital, we believe we are well-positioned to continue the thoughtful execution of our long-term growth and value creation strategy.”

Operating Performance

The Company’s operating results; however, reflect the sustained impact from COVID-19. Specifically, the extension of local, state, and federal orders related to COVID-19 continues to restrict the normal course of business, including in certain cases limiting the Company’s ability to receive products from third-party suppliers and to timely complete sales, installations, and services. Accordingly, revenue derived from industrial laundry products was adversely impacted due to delays in the delivery and installation of complex industrial laundries under longer-term contracts ongoing in states where business activity is disproportionately limited, and revenue from on-premise laundry products continued to vary by geography and by the speed of recovery of specific end-user customers. Revenue from the sale of vended products was strong across nearly all of the geographies the Company serves, and revenue from multi-family laundry customers was consistent with contractual obligations. Overall, revenue for the three and six-month periods ended December 31, 2020 declined 14% and 6%, respectively, as compared to the then-record revenues generated by the Company during the same periods of the prior fiscal year. Revenue was flat in sequential quarters.

Mr. Nahmad commented: “Our sales and service professionals continue to create wins despite a more restrictive business environment due to COVID-19 and we are encouraged by the increased sales activity we are experiencing at certain of our subsidiaries, which we believe to be a function of pent-up demand after several months of restricted activity.”

Record Gross Profit and Increased Gross Margins

Gross margin during the second fiscal quarter increased from 21% to 25% resulting in record gross profit for the quarter. Gross margin for the six-month period ended December 31, 2020 increased to 24% from 23% for the six-month period ended December 31, 2019. Further, gross margin net of longer-term contracts for the three and six-month periods ended December 31, 2020 increased from 23% to 26% and from 24% to 26%, respectively, compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Mr. Nahmad commented: “Our strategic objective includes taking advantage of the opportunity our sales professionals have to design effective and efficient laundry solutions from our broad product range and our ability to complete installation and maintenance services for the products we represent. We believe that accomplishing these objectives will create a significant competitive advantage for us and will result in long-term customer relationships from which we will derive greater profitability. Although we are in the early stages of accomplishing these objectives, we are beginning to experience the benefits of our strategy evidenced by the improvements in gross margin.”

Pursuit of Operational Optimization

While the Company continued to execute on its growth strategy, it also pursued the optimization of its business, including the consolidation of its operations into five operating subsidiaries with twelve branches. In connection with its optimization objectives, the Company implemented an advanced technology system in one of its five operating subsidiaries, accelerated the deployment of certain field technology aimed to create sales efficiencies and improve customer service, commenced actions to consolidate operating functions into certain operating subsidiaries, and hired leaders which we believe have the experience necessary to fulfill these and other business and growth objectives.

Mr. Nahmad commented: “The impact of COVID-19 on revenue combined with the ongoing investments and activities underway in the pursuit of an optimized operation offset our record fiscal second quarter gross profit and improved gross margins. However, given these ongoing initiatives are at different points across all five of our operating subsidiaries, we expect that we will incrementally experience the benefits in the months ahead, with the ultimate goal of accomplishing a greater level of operating leverage.”

The Future

Since October of 2016, EVI has acquired sixteen commercial laundry businesses making it the fastest growing company in the North American commercial laundry distribution industry during that time. The Company intends to continue the execution of its long-term buy-and-build growth strategy.

Mr. Nahmad commented: “Our business principles continue to prove valuable evidenced by our ability to meaningfully grow and invest in our operations while managing through a challenging business environment. Our track record has earned us the reputation of a knowledgeable, efficient, and trustworthy acquirer with an operating model and entrepreneurial growth culture that is attractive to business owners in and around the commercial laundry industry. Although we expect the circumstances caused by COVID-19 to run fairly deeply into calendar 2021, we believe we have the right leaders to effectively manage through the current business environment, that the initiatives underway will result in a more profitable operation, and that we are in a strong financial position to execute on attractive growth opportunities ahead.”

Three-Month and Six-Month Ended December 31, 2020 Operating Results

(compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year)

Three-Month Results

Revenue decreased 14% to $57 million,

Gross profit increased 2% to a record $14.4 million,

Gross margin increased 410 basis points to 25%,

Gross margin, net of longer-term contracts, increased from 23% to 26%,

Operating income was $0.5 million compared to $0.8 million,

Net income increased from $0.3 million $0.5 million,

Adjusted EBITDA increased from $2.2 million to $2.3 million, and

Operating cash flow was $3.1 million.

Six-Month Results

Revenue decreased 6% to $115 million,

Gross profit decreased 1% to $27.7 million,

Gross margin increased from 23% to 24%,

Gross margin, net of longer-term contracts, increased from 24% to 26%,

Operating income was $1.4 million compared to $2.1 million,

Net income increased from $0.8 million to $1.0 million,

Adjusted EBITDA increased from $4.7 million to $4.8 million,

Operating cash flow was $7.4 million, and

Net debt decreased 1% from $17.9 million to $17.7 million.

EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 6-Months

Ended 6-Months

Ended 3-Months

Ended 3-Months

Ended 12/31/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Revenues $ 115,043 $ 122,338 $ 57,165 $ 66,657 Cost of Sales 87,330 94,429 42,785 52,582 Gross Profit 27,713 27,909 14,380 14,075 SG&A 26,305 25,823 13,868 13,270 Operating Income 1,408 2,086 512 805 Interest Expense, net 319 855 150 433 Income before Income Taxes 1,089 1,231 362 372 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes 110 388 (99) 109 Net Income $ 979 $ 843 $ 461 $ 263 Net Income per Share Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 12,027 11,787 12,120 11,797 Diluted 12,427 12,208 12,574 12,199

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) 12/31/20 06/30/20 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,978 $ 9,789 Accounts receivable, net 21,440 23,042 Inventories, net 25,174 24,063 Vendor deposits 1,146 1,276 Contract assets 9,434 3,443 Other current assets 4,802 3,041 Total current assets 66,974 64,654 Equipment and improvements, net 10,538 7,992 Operating lease assets 7,542 5,311 Intangible assets, net 24,652 21,754 Goodwill 63,705 56,678 Other assets 6,682 4,329 Total assets $ 180,093 $ 160,718 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 25,566 $ 24,292 Accrued employee expenses 5,052 4,764 Customer deposits 13,494 8,511 Contract liabilities 3,294 558 Current portion of long-term debt 1,837 2,680 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,053 1,672 Total current liabilities 51,296 42,477 Deferred tax liabilities, net 3,672 1,728 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,113 3,657 Long-term debt, net 20,817 25,030 Total liabilities 81,898 72,892 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value - - Common stock, $.025 par value 309 301 Additional paid-in capital 88,855 79,127 Retained earnings 11,389 10,410 Treasury stock (2,358) (2,012) Total shareholders' equity 98,195 87,826 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 180,093 $ 160,718

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) For the six months ended 12/31/20 12/31/19 Operating activities: Net income $ 979 $ 843 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,157 1,730 Amortization of debt discount 28 28 Provision for bad debt expense 165 101 Non-cash lease expense 41 30 Share-based compensation 1,194 915 Inventory reserve (79) 94 Provision for deferred income taxes 1,041 336 Other 84 - (Increase) decrease in operating assets: Accounts receivable 3,035 7,209 Inventories 508 (2,270) Vendor deposits 130 300 Contract assets (5,991) 1,004 Other assets (2,262) (971) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (593) (2,412) Accrued employee expenses (246) (38) Customer deposits 4,498 1,808 Contract liabilities 2,736 901 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,425 9,608 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,436) (2,165) Cash paid for acquisitions; net of cash acquired (4,475) (474) Net cash used by investing activities (5,911) (2,639) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 25,500 4,000 Debt repayments (31,500) (9,800) Repurchases of common stock in satisfaction of employee tax withholding obligations (346) (309) Issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 21 26 Net cash used by financing activities (6,325) (6,083) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,811) 886 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,789 5,038 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,978 $ 5,924

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) For the six months ended 12/31/20 12/31/19 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 287 $ 870 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 477 $ 136 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities Common stock issued for acquisitions $ 8,521 $ 1,294

The following table reconciles net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA.

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Amortization of Share-based Compensation (in thousands) (Unaudited) 6-Months

Ended 6-Months

Ended 3-Months

Ended 3-Months

Ended 12/31/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Net Income $ 979 $ 843 $ 461 $ 263 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes 110 388 (99) 109 Interest Expense 319 855 150 433 Depreciation and Amortization 2,157 1,730 1,172 919 Amortization of Share-based Compensation 1,194 915 616 462 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,759 $ 4,731 $ 2,300 $ 2,186

