A-Mark Precious Metals Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) , a leading full-service provider of products and services to the global precious metals market, reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased 44% to $1.52 billion from $1.06 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and decreased 19% from $1.87 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2020





Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased 131% to $18.8 million (1.24% of revenue) from $8.1 million (0.77% of revenue) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and decreased 48% from $36.1 million (1.94% of revenue) for the three months ended September 30, 2020





Net income attributable to the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2020 totaled $8.9 million or $1.16 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $1.2 million or $0.17 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and net income of $23.1 million or $3.09 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2020





Gold ounces sold in the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased 12% to 479,000 ounces from 428,000 ounces for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and decreased 34% from 721,000 ounces for the three months ended September 30, 2020





Silver ounces sold in the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased 51% to 21.2 million ounces from 14.1 million ounces for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and decreased 12% from 24.2 million ounces for the three months ended September 30, 2020





As of December 31, 2020, the number of secured loans decreased 65% to 1,324 from 3,725 as of December 31, 2019 and increased 18% from 1,125 as of September 30, 2020

Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues increased 44% to $1.52 billion from $1.06 billion in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to an increase in the total amount of gold and silver ounces sold and higher average selling prices of gold and silver.

Gross profit increased 131% to $18.8 million (1.24% of revenue) from $8.1 million (0.77% of revenue) in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in gross profit was due to higher gross profits from the company’s Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services and Direct Sales segments.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 15% to $9.0 million from $7.9 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increases in insurance costs of $0.5 million, financial and tax consulting costs of $0.4 million, compensation expense (including performance-based accruals) of $0.3 million and $0.1 million of advertising expense, which were partially offset by decreases in operating expenses of $0.1 million associated with the company’s Direct Sales segment and depreciation and amortization expenses of $0.1 million.

Interest income decreased 27% to $4.5 million from $6.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The aggregate decrease in interest income was primarily due to lower interest income earned by the company’s Secured Lending segment, partially offset by higher other finance product income.

Interest expense decreased 1% to $5.0 million from $5.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a reduction in loan servicing fees, partially offset by an increase interest expense related to product financing arrangements. As compared to the same year-ago period, interest expense related to loan servicing fees decreased by $0.5 million, which was offset by an increase of $0.4 million related to product financing arrangements.

Net income attributable to the Company totaled $8.9 million or $1.16 per diluted share, a significant improvement compared to net income of $1.2 million or $0.17 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

Fiscal Six Months 2020 Highlights

Revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2020 increased 33% to $3.38 billion from $2.54 billion for the six months ended December 31, 2019





Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2020 increased 233% to $54.9 million (1.6% of revenue) from $16.5 million (0.6% of revenue) for the six months ended December 31, 2019





Net income attributable to the Company for the six months ended December 31, 2020 totaled $32.0 million or $4.21 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $1.4 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2019





Gold ounces sold in the six months ended December 31, 2020 increased 20% to 1.2 million ounces from 1.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019





Silver ounces sold in the six months ended December 31, 2020 increased 30% to 45.5 million ounces from 35.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019



Fiscal Six Months 2020 Financial Results

Revenues increased 33% to $3.38 billion from $2.54 billion in the same year-ago period. The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to an increase in the total amount of gold and silver ounces sold and higher average selling prices of gold and silver.

Gross profit increased 233% to $54.9 million (1.6% of revenue) from $16.5 million (0.6% of revenue) in the same year-ago period. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to higher gross profits earned by the company’s Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services and Direct Sales segments.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 18% to $19.0 million from $16.1 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increases in compensation expense (including performance-based accruals) of $2.2 million, insurance costs of $0.4 million, financial and tax consulting costs of $0.4 million, computer software costs of $0.2 million and advertising costs of $0.2 million, which were partially offset by decreases in operating expenses of $0.3 million associated with the company’s Direct Sales segment and depreciation and amortization expense of $0.2 million.

Interest income decreased 29% to $8.5 million from $12.0 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease in Interest income was primarily due to interest income earned by the company’s Secured Lending segment, partially offset by higher other finance product income.

Interest expense decreased 9% to $9.3 million from $10.2 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to reductions in interest expense related to the company’s Trading Credit Facility and loan servicing fees, partially offset by increases in interest expense related to product financing arrangements and liability on borrowed metals.

Net income attributable to the Company totaled $32.0 million or $4.21 per diluted share, an improvement from $1.4 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Management Commentary

“The second quarter was another solid period for A-Mark,” said CEO Greg Roberts. “Following the unprecedented volatility in the precious metals market during Q1 that produced outsized profitability for A-Mark, Q2 was characterized by above average product demand, volumes and premium spreads. These market dynamics allowed us to realize another quarter of strong financial performance, highlighted by the $8.9 million we generated in net income, which contributed to the most profitable first half of any fiscal year in our history. Our financial results continue to demonstrate the strength of our unique business model, which is designed to generate consistent and diverse revenue streams in normal market conditions and outsized profitability during volatile market periods.

“We continue to benefit from the scalability of our fully-integrated platform and highly complementary business segments, which have enabled us to capture significant value across the precious metals market especially during periods of supply constrained and volatile market conditions. The strategic investments we have made to expand A-Mark’s direct sales are yielding encouraging results and have positioned A-Mark to take advantage of the current market conditions and to drive growth in the years ahead.

“Our business continues to benefit from the sustained rally in the precious metals market and we remain confident that our favorable competitive position, industry-leading platform, and proven business model will help us capitalize on the near-term opportunities and realize continued growth and profitability over the long term.”

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except for share data) (unaudited)

December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 14,922 $ 52,325 Receivables, net 101,864 49,142 Derivative assets 57,849 46,325 Secured loans receivable 95,817 63,710 Precious metals held under financing arrangements 160,255 178,577 Inventories: Inventories 245,151 246,603 Restricted inventories 272,531 74,678 517,682 321,281 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,131 2,659 Total current assets 951,520 714,019 Operating lease right of use assets 3,642 4,223 Property, plant, and equipment, net 5,913 5,675 Goodwill 8,881 8,881 Intangibles, net 4,657 4,974 Long-term investments 30,013 16,763 Other long-term assets 2,500 3,500 Total assets $ 1,007,126 $ 758,035 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Lines of credit $ 175,000 $ 135,000 Liabilities on borrowed metals 141,796 168,206 Product financing arrangements 272,531 74,678 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 142,372 140,930 Derivative liabilities 50,809 25,414 Accrued liabilities 9,431 10,397 Income tax payable 715 2,135 Total current liabilities 792,654 556,760 Notes payable 92,874 92,517 Deferred tax liabilities 62 62 Other liabilities 3,108 3,802 Total liabilities 888,698 653,141 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued

and outstanding: none as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 7,131,462

and 7,031,500 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020

and June 30, 2020, respectively 72 71 Additional paid-in capital 29,093 27,289 Retained earnings 84,461 73,644 Total A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. stockholders’ equity 113,626 101,004 Non-controlling interests 4,802 3,890 Total stockholders’ equity 118,428 104,894 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,007,126 $ 758,035

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Revenues $ 1,518,744 $ 1,055,590 $ 3,384,860 $ 2,536,604 Cost of sales 1,499,993 1,047,459 3,329,964 2,520,133 Gross profit 18,751 8,131 54,896 16,471 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (9,033 ) (7,870 ) (19,039 ) (16,140 ) Interest income 4,533 6,232 8,516 12,000 Interest expense (5,037 ) (5,081 ) (9,330 ) (10,223 ) Other income (expense), net 2,567 150 7,052 (16 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on foreign exchange 19 125 (78 ) 3 Net income before provision for income taxes 11,800 1,687 42,017 2,095 Income tax expense (2,586 ) (432 ) (9,097 ) (537 ) Net income 9,214 1,255 32,920 1,558 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 289 21 912 196 Net income attributable to the Company $ 8,925 $ 1,234 $ 32,008 $ 1,362 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable

to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Basic $ 1.26 $ 0.17 $ 4.53 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 1.16 $ 0.17 $ 4.21 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,063,000 7,031,400 7,064,800 7,031,400 Diluted 7,713,300 7,056,300 7,610,400 7,074,800

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands) (unaudited)

Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 32,920 $ 1,558 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,006 1,334 Amortization of loan cost 968 730 Deferred income taxes — 474 Interest added to principal of secured loans (4 ) (10 ) Share-based compensation 388 410 Earnings from equity method investments (6,488 ) (114 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (52,722 ) 2,297 Secured loans receivable (309 ) 2,131 Secured loans made to affiliates 8,662 5,108 Derivative assets (11,524 ) (2,931 ) Income tax receivable — 7 Precious metals held under financing arrangements 18,322 11,820 Inventories (196,401 ) 29,930 Prepaid expenses and other assets (532 ) 359 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 1,442 174 Derivative liabilities 25,395 (923 ) Liabilities on borrowed metals (26,410 ) (8,255 ) Accrued liabilities (1,068 ) (743 ) Income tax payable (1,420 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (207,775 ) 43,356 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (937 ) (455 ) Purchase of long-term investments (6,763 ) — Purchase of intangible assets — (150 ) Secured loans receivable, net (40,456 ) (34,274 ) Other secured loans, net 1,000 (3,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (47,156 ) (38,379 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Product financing arrangements, net 197,853 (14,739 ) Dividends paid (21,191 ) — Borrowings and repayments under lines of credit, net 40,000 13,000 Debt funding issuance costs (551 ) — Net settlement on issuance of common shares on exercise of options 1,417 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 217,528 (1,739 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (37,403 ) 3,238 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 52,325 8,320 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 14,922 $ 11,558

Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results of our business for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:

in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 $ % $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue Increase/

(decrease) Increase/

(decrease) Revenues $ 1,518,744 100.000 % $ 1,055,590 100.000 % $ 463,154 43.9 % Gross profit 18,751 1.235 % 8,131 0.770 % $ 10,620 130.6 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses (9,033 ) (0.595 )% (7,870 ) (0.746 )% $ 1,163 14.8 % Interest income 4,533 0.298 % 6,232 0.590 % $ (1,699 ) (27.3 %) Interest expense (5,037 ) (0.332 )% (5,081 ) (0.481 )% $ (44 ) (0.9 %) Other income, net 2,567 0.169 % 150 0.014 % $ 2,417 1,611.3 % Unrealized gains on foreign exchange 19 0.001 % 125 0.012 % $ (106 ) (84.8 %) Net income before provision for income taxes 11,800 0.777 % 1,687 0.160 % $ 10,113 599.5 % Income tax expense (2,586 ) (0.170 )% (432 ) (0.041 )% $ 2,154 498.6 % Net income 9,214 0.607 % 1,255 0.119 % $ 7,959 634.2 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 289 0.019 % 21 0.002 % $ 268 1,276.2 % Net income attributable to the Company $ 8,925 0.588 % $ 1,234 0.117 % $ 7,691 623.3 % Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Per Share Data: Basic $ 1.26 $ 0.17 $ 1.09 641.2 % Diluted $ 1.16 $ 0.17 $ 0.99 582.4 %

Overview of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results of our business for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows: