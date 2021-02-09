G Mining Ventures Retains Market-Making Services

The market-making services will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. (“ Latimer ”), in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSX-V ”) and other applicable laws. For VLP’s services, the Corporation has agreed to pay CAD 5,000 per month to VLP for a period of 3 months, which term can be renewed for one-month periods, unless terminated at any time by either party with a 30-day prior notice. The Corporation and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Corporation or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making services are provided by Latimer. The monthly fee paid by the Corporation to VLP is for services only.

BROSSARD, Québec, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. (the “ Corporation ”) (TSX-V: GMIN) has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (“ VLP ”) to initiate its market-making services to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Corporation.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

The Corporation is a mineral exploration company which has been, up to now, focused on the exploration and development of the Cameron Lake Property, located in the west-central part of Québec. As disclosed in the October 23, 2020 and subsequent press releases, the Corporation has been actively pursuing its objective of acquiring a significant mining asset in 2021. With committed shareholders, the Corporation will see to leverage a strong track record of developing, building & optimizing mining projects to create the next emerging producer.

A corporate website will be established during the coming weeks at: https://gmining.com/ .

About Venture Liquidity Providers Inc.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to, generally, the above “About G Mining Ventures Corp.” paragraph in its entirety, which essentially expresses the Corporation’s goal and purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.