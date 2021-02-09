Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $600 Million of Senior Notes Due 2029

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiaries, RHP Hotel Properties, LP (the “Operating Partnership”) and RHP Finance Corporation (together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”), successfully upsized and priced the private placement of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500% senior notes due 2029 (the “notes”). The aggregate principal amount of the notes to be issued in the offering was increased to $600 million from the previously announced $400 million. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers and guaranteed by the Company and its subsidiaries that guarantee its existing senior secured credit facility, 5.00% senior unsecured notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and 4.750% senior unsecured notes due 2027. Subject to customary closing conditions, the Issuers expect the private placement of the notes to close on February 17, 2021. The aggregate net proceeds from the sale of the notes are expected to be approximately $591 million, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.



The Issuers intend to use a significant portion of the net proceeds from the offering to (i) fund the concurrent cash tender offer for any and all of the $400 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes, and, if and to the extent necessary, to redeem any of the 2023 Notes that remain outstanding thereafter, in accordance with the indenture governing the 2023 Notes, including the payment of all premiums, accrued interest and costs and expenses in connection with the tender offer and redemption of the 2023 Notes, after the expiration of the cash tender offer, and (ii) repay all or a portion of the of the borrowings outstanding under the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility. The Company may use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in compliance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and will not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.