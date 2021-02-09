Extraction Oil & Gas Provides 2021 Guidance

DENVER, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) (“Extraction” or the “Company”) today provided guidance for the year ended December 31, 2021, which reflects the Company’s post-emergence business model and focus on maximizing returns and generating free cash flow.

Production 66-74 Mboepd (36-38% oil) D&C capex $140-180MM Land net capex $10-20MM Lease operating expense $2.25-2.75/Boe Recurring cash G&A expense $29-31MM Production tax expense 8-9% of Rev-T&M T&M expense (beginning 2Q21) $2.25-2.75/Boe WTI differential (beginning 2Q21) $5.00-5.50/Bbl

Low cash G&A reflects in part the adoption of leading-edge, primarily stock-based compensation programs for Extraction’s Board and management team, which ensure full alignment between the Company and its investors.

Extraction anticipates exiting 2021 with $100-$175 million in net debt. Longer term, Extraction’s strategy is to hold production broadly flat following 2021 with a reinvestment rate below 70 percent of cash flow, and to utilize resulting free cash flow to repay debt and enhance returns to shareholders, including potentially through dividends. Subject to market conditions, Extraction’s Board expects to establish a dividend policy prior to year-end.

The Company also released its current hedge positions, summarized below:

1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Oil volumes hedged (Bopd) 16,552 14,269 12,533 11,315 9,200 Avg. swap price ($/Bbl) $ 50.34 $ 50.34 $ 49.64 $ 50.01 $ 50.05 Gas volumes hedged (MMbtupd) 36,076 100,994 92,197 85,916 71,870 Avg. swap price ($/MMbtu) $ 2.94 $ 2.94 $ 2.93 $ 2.93 $ 3.00

Extraction will host a conference call on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT (8:00 AM MDT) to discuss fourth-quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Earnings will be released after close of market on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The full text of the release will be available on the Company’s website at www.extractionog.com. Those who would like to participate can dial in to the number listed below approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter confirmation number 9956953 when prompted.