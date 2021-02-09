 

Extraction Oil & Gas Provides 2021 Guidance

Schedules fourth quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call

DENVER, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) (“Extraction” or the “Company”) today provided guidance for the year ended December 31, 2021, which reflects the Company’s post-emergence business model and focus on maximizing returns and generating free cash flow.

Details can be found in the table below:

Production   66-74 Mboepd (36-38% oil)
D&C capex   $140-180MM
Land net capex   $10-20MM
Lease operating expense   $2.25-2.75/Boe
Recurring cash G&A expense   $29-31MM
Production tax expense   8-9% of Rev-T&M
T&M expense (beginning 2Q21)   $2.25-2.75/Boe
WTI differential (beginning 2Q21)   $5.00-5.50/Bbl

Low cash G&A reflects in part the adoption of leading-edge, primarily stock-based compensation programs for Extraction’s Board and management team, which ensure full alignment between the Company and its investors.

Extraction anticipates exiting 2021 with $100-$175 million in net debt. Longer term, Extraction’s strategy is to hold production broadly flat following 2021 with a reinvestment rate below 70 percent of cash flow, and to utilize resulting free cash flow to repay debt and enhance returns to shareholders, including potentially through dividends. Subject to market conditions, Extraction’s Board expects to establish a dividend policy prior to year-end.

The Company also released its current hedge positions, summarized below:

    1Q21   2Q21   3Q21   4Q21   1Q22
Oil volumes hedged (Bopd)   16,552      14,269      12,533      11,315      9,200   
Avg. swap price ($/Bbl)   $ 50.34      $ 50.34      $ 49.64      $ 50.01      $ 50.05   
                     
Gas volumes hedged (MMbtupd)   36,076      100,994      92,197      85,916      71,870   
Avg. swap price ($/MMbtu)   $ 2.94      $ 2.94      $ 2.93      $ 2.93      $ 3.00   

Extraction will host a conference call on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT (8:00 AM MDT) to discuss fourth-quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Earnings will be released after close of market on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The full text of the release will be available on the Company’s website at www.extractionog.com. Those who would like to participate can dial in to the number listed below approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter confirmation number 9956953 when prompted.

