Fiserv Helps More Businesses Get Back2Business with Expanded Commitment to Minority-owned Small Business Community

“We are well into our initial $10 million commitment to the Back2Business program, and have been humbled by the tremendous stories of resiliency among the small business owners and entrepreneurs who have been part of the program,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “We’re also keenly aware that the work is not done, and the need remains great, so we are meaningfully increasing our investment in Back2Business. We are proud to continue providing much needed support to small businesses across the country.”

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today that is has designated $50 million for investment in its Back2Business program and associated initiatives, an increase from an initial $10 million investment announced in 2020. Part of the Fiserv Forward Together Plan focused on diversity and inclusion, Back2Business is a multi-pronged initiative to strengthen small businesses in targeted communities, with a specific focus on supporting minority-owned businesses and investing in the ecosystem of community organizations serving diverse entrepreneurs.

The Back2Business program is designed to strengthen businesses through financial support, business expertise, leading technology solutions such as the popular Clover point-of-sale platform from Fiserv, strategic partnerships and community engagement. To date, Back2Business has launched in Milwaukee, New York City, Atlanta, and South Florida, has funded grants to minority-owned businesses, and supported diverse community organizations such as small business incubators and chambers of commerce.

“Back2Business reflects our broader commitment to be a force for good in the communities where we live and work,” said Neil Wilcox, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fiserv. “Increasing our investment to support small businesses will help to strengthen these communities by providing needed resources, technology and solutions to our clients, and contributing to an ecosystem in which small business owners can thrive.”

About Fiserv

