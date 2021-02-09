 

Varonis Systems, Inc. Announces Proposed Follow-on Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) (“Varonis”) today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of $400.0 million of shares of its common stock. Varonis expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to $60.0 million of additional shares of common stock. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Varonis intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures, and for potential acquisitions, including complementary businesses, technologies or assets.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. 

The offering is being made pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”). The offering may be made only by means of a base prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Ave, Edgewood, NY 11717, 888-603-5847, email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, Jefferies LLC, c/o Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Ave, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, 877-547-6340, email: prospectus_department@jefferies.com, or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, c/o Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, 877-822-4089, email: equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

