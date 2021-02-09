Watford Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD. (“Watford” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WTRE) today reported net income of $61.4 million, after $1.1 million of preference dividends, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net loss of $16.9 million, after $1.2 million of preference dividends for the same period in 2019. Book value per diluted common share was $47.08 at December 31, 2020, an increase of 8.3% from December 31, 2019. The quarterly results include:

“Watford's fourth quarter results continue to demonstrate the durability in our business model with another strong financial performance. Our net income for the quarter was $61.4 million, a 6.8% return on average equity for the quarter.

We are also pleased to report solid book value growth in 2020. Our ultimate objective is to grow book value per share over time, and despite a tumultuous and challenging environment for underwriting and investments, we have grown our book value per diluted common share by 8.3% in the year.

The quarter's results were driven by strong investment income, which totaled $84.4 million for the last three months of the year. This was achieved while we simultaneously decreased our total invested assets in our non-investment grade portfolio, continuing our efforts to reduce our capital's exposure to mark-to-market volatility.

Our combined ratio for the quarter was 106.3%, and 104.5% when adjusted for other underwriting income and certain corporate expenses.

Market conditions improved further in the quarter, with rates moving positively particularly in our insurance platforms.”

Underwriting

The following table summarizes the Company’s underwriting results on a consolidated basis:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change ($ in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 138,237 $ 156,254 (11.5) % $ 728,546 $ 754,881 (3.5) % Net premiums written 97,717 112,353 (13.0) % 537,589 532,862 0.9 % Net premiums earned 142,746 133,446 7.0 % 560,351 556,690 0.7 % Underwriting income (loss) (1) (9,054) (37,819) 76.1 % (34,013) (54,076) 37.1 % % Point

Change % Point

Change Loss ratio 76.5 % 100.9 % (24.4) % 78.6 % 81.4 % (2.8) % Acquisition expense ratio 25.6 % 22.3 % 3.3 % 22.4 % 22.8 % (0.4) % General & administrative expense ratio 4.2 % 5.1 % (0.9) % 5.1 % 5.5 % (0.4) % Combined ratio 106.3 % 128.3 % (22.0) % 106.1 % 109.7 % (3.6) % Adjusted combined ratio (2) 104.5 % 126.4 % (21.9) % 103.7 % 107.3 % (3.6) %

(1) Underwriting income (loss) is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated as net premiums earned, less loss and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses and general and administrative expenses. See “Comments on Regulation G” for further discussion, including a reconciliation of underwriting income (loss) to net income (loss) available to common shareholders.

(2) Adjusted combined ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing the sum of loss and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses and general and administrative expenses, less certain corporate expenses, by the sum of net premiums earned and other underwriting income (loss). See “Comments on Regulation G” for further discussion, including a reconciliation of our adjusted combined ratio to our combined ratio.

The following table provides summary information regarding premiums written and earned by line of business:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Gross premiums written: Casualty reinsurance $ 14,239 $ 26,680 $ 188,042 $ 279,967 Other specialty reinsurance 27,668 34,931 117,177 119,518 Property catastrophe reinsurance 1,569 844 27,334 16,226 Insurance programs and coinsurance 94,761 93,799 395,993 339,170 Total $ 138,237 $ 156,254 $ 728,546 $ 754,881 Net premiums written: Casualty reinsurance $ 14,280 $ 26,532 $ 185,968 $ 225,758 Other specialty reinsurance 26,091 33,078 111,575 114,876 Property catastrophe reinsurance 1,569 874 26,587 15,517 Insurance programs and coinsurance 55,777 51,869 213,459 176,711 Total $ 97,717 $ 112,353 $ 537,589 $ 532,862 Net premiums earned: Casualty reinsurance $ 49,715 $ 55,352 $ 205,192 $ 238,437 Other specialty reinsurance 33,800 30,929 131,873 149,688 Property catastrophe reinsurance 5,740 3,692 23,037 13,399 Insurance programs and coinsurance 53,491 43,473 200,249 155,166 Total $ 142,746 $ 133,446 $ 560,351 $ 556,690

The following table shows the components of our loss and loss adjustment expenses for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loss and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of

Earned

Premiums Loss and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of

Earned

Premiums Loss and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of

Earned

Premiums Loss and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of

Earned

Premiums ($ in thousands) Current year $ 109,314 76.6 % $ 110,510 82.8 % $ 441,175 78.7 % $ 429,322 77.1 % Prior year development (favorable)/adverse (107) (0.1) % 24,145 18.1 % (693) (0.1) % 23,813 4.3 % Loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 109,207 76.5 % $ 134,655 100.9 % $ 440,482 78.6 % $ 453,135 81.4 %

Results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 versus 2019:

Gross premiums written in the 2020 fourth quarter were 11.5% lower than the 2019 fourth quarter. The decrease in gross premiums written reflected a decrease in casualty reinsurance and other specialty reinsurance premiums written, offset in part by an increase in insurance programs and coinsurance and property catastrophe reinsurance in the 2020 fourth quarter.

Casualty reinsurance gross premiums decreased $12.4 million, or 46.6%, to $14.2 million, over the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by non-renewals of certain professional liability, workers' compensation and medical malpractice treaties.

Other specialty gross premiums decreased $7.3 million, or 20.8%, to $27.7 million, over the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by a reduction in mortgage premiums as well as reduced writings in certain motor reinsurance cessions.

Net premiums written in the 2020 fourth quarter decreased $14.6 million, or 13.0%, to $97.7 million, over the prior year quarter. The drivers of the decrease in net premiums written for casualty and other specialty reinsurance were the same as those impacting gross premiums written, as discussed above. The insurance programs and coinsurance net premiums written increased $3.9 million as a result of an increased net retention on our U.K. motor insurance portfolio.

Net premiums earned in the 2020 fourth quarter increased $9.3 million, or 7.0%, to $142.7 million, over the prior year quarter. The increase in earned premiums primarily reflected increased writings in the U.S. insurance programs and coinsurance, increased European motor writings within other specialty reinsurance and, to a lesser extent, greater assumed property catastrophe reinsurance. This increase was offset in part by decreases in casualty reinsurance driven by reduced professional liability premium, as described above.

The loss ratio was 76.5% in the 2020 fourth quarter compared to 100.9% in the 2019 fourth quarter. In the 2020 fourth quarter, we had losses totaling $1.3 million, or 0.9 points for catastrophe events which occurred during the quarter. The 2019 fourth quarter loss ratio included 18.1 points of prior year and 2.9 points of current year loss strengthening, primarily in the casualty reinsurance line of business. Casualty reinsurance prior year loss reserves were strengthened in the 2019 fourth quarter by $24.0 million, primarily due to a higher than anticipated level of reported losses on one professional lines quota share treaty program and one non-renewed multi-line quota share treaty. In addition, the 2019 fourth quarter experienced $5.0 million, or 3.7 points, of catastrophe losses, primarily due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan.

The acquisition expense ratio was 25.6% in the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to 22.3% in the 2019 fourth quarter. These ratio movements reflected changes in mix and the type of business.

The general and administrative expense ratio was 4.2% in the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to 5.1% in the 2019 fourth quarter. The 0.9 point decrease versus the prior year quarter was attributable to a reduction in professional fees. Removing certain corporate expenses, our adjusted general and administrative expense ratio was 2.8% in the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to 3.7% in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Investments

The following table summarizes the Company’s key investment returns on a consolidated basis:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Interest income $ 31,560 $ 40,775 $ 140,390 $ 163,888 Investment management fees - related parties (4,199) (4,807) (17,193) (18,392) Borrowing and miscellaneous other investment expenses (2,718) (6,142) (16,807) (29,285) Net interest income 24,643 29,826 106,390 116,211 Realized gains (losses) on investments 9,839 (10,664) 12,217 (7,948) Unrealized gains (losses) on investments 60,234 16,769 7,412 32,191 Investment performance fees - related parties (10,279) (3,849) (12,037) (12,191) Net investment income (loss) $ 84,437 $ 32,082 $ 113,982 $ 128,263 Unrealized gains on investments (balance sheet) $ 81,653 $ 47,203 $ 81,653 $ 47,203 Unrealized losses on investments (balance sheet) (125,495) (110,448) (125,495) (110,448) Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments (balance sheet) $ (43,842) $ (63,245) $ (43,842) $ (63,245) Net interest income yield on average net assets (1) 1.1 % 1.4 % 5.1 % 5.4 % Non-investment grade portfolio (1) 1.5 % 1.7 % 6.7 % 6.8 % Investment grade portfolio (1) 0.3 % 0.6 % 1.6 % 2.5 % Net investment income return on average net assets (1) 3.8 % 1.5 % 5.4 % 6.0 % Non-investment grade portfolio (1) 5.5 % 1.7 % 6.5 % 6.8 % Investment grade portfolio (1) 0.4 % 0.9 % 3.0 % 3.9 % Net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income) (2) 3.3 % 1.2 % 4.4 % 4.6 % Non-investment grade portfolio (2) 4.5 % 1.4 % 5.3 % 5.7 % Investment grade portfolio (2) 0.4 % 0.9 % 3.0 % 3.9 %

(1) Net interest income yield on average net assets and net investment income return on average net assets are calculated by dividing net interest income, and net investment income (loss), respectively, by average net assets. Net assets is calculated as the sum of total investments, accrued investment income and receivables for securities sold, less revolving credit agreement borrowings, payable for securities purchased and payable for securities sold short. For the three- and twelve-month periods, average net assets is calculated using the averages of each quarterly period. However, for the investment grade portfolio component of these returns, revolving credit agreement borrowings are not subtracted from the net assets calculation. The separate components of these returns (non-investment grade portfolio and investment grade portfolio) are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. See “Comments on Regulation G” for further discussion, including a reconciliation of these components of our net interest income yield on average net assets and net investment income return on average net assets.

(2) Net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income) is calculated by dividing net investment income by average total investments. For the three- and twelve-month periods, average total investments is calculated using the averages of each quarterly period. The separate components of these returns (non-investment grade portfolio and investment grade portfolio) are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. See “Comments on Regulation G” for further discussion, including a reconciliation of these components of our net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income).

Results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 versus 2019:

Net investment income was $84.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to net investment income of $32.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $52.3 million. The 2020 fourth quarter net investment income return on average net assets was 3.8% as compared to 1.5% for the prior year period.

The 2020 fourth quarter net investment income return was driven by net unrealized gains of $60.2 million and net realized gains of $9.8 million, as the non-investment grade credit spreads continued to tighten through the quarter. Net interest income decreased to $24.6 million from $29.8 million, a decrease of 17.4% compared to the prior year quarter.

The 2020 fourth quarter non-investment grade portfolio net interest income yield on average net assets was 1.5%, a decrease from 1.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The reduced yield for the 2020 fourth quarter reflected a portfolio shift to higher rated investments and a decrease in LIBOR. The net realized and unrealized gains reported in the 2020 fourth quarter were $69.4 million, reflective of the credit spread recovery discussed above.

The 2020 fourth quarter investment grade portfolio net interest income yield on average net assets was 0.3%, a decrease from 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The reduced yield for the 2020 fourth quarter reflected a reduction in interest rates. In addition, the investment grade portfolio recognized $0.6 million of net realized and unrealized gains in the quarter, as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The following tables summarize the composition of the Company's non-investment grade and investment grade portfolios by sector as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020:

December 31, 2020 Total Financials Health

Care Technology Consumer

Services Industrials Consumer

Goods Oil & Gas All Other (1) ($ in thousands) Non-Investment Grade Portfolio: Term loan investments $ 851,539 $ 191,608 $ 162,255 $ 159,747 $ 79,477 $ 131,820 $ 24,079 $ 29,679 $ 72,874 Corporate bonds 312,620 26,565 23,929 53,493 81,990 21,899 18,759 34,955 51,030 Equities - sector specific 101,464 71,574 22,463 2,724 — 2,822 — 479 1,402 Short-term investments - sector specific 12,637 — 490 — 8,961 — — — 3,186 Subtotal 1,278,260 289,747 209,137 215,964 170,428 156,541 42,838 65,113 128,492 Equities - non-sector specific 16,737 Short-term investments - non-sector specific 288,753 Asset-backed securities 140,508 Total Non-Investment Grade Portfolio $ 1,724,258 $ 289,747 $ 209,137 $ 215,964 $ 170,428 $ 156,541 $ 42,838 $ 65,113 $ 128,492 Investment Grade Portfolio: Corporate bonds $ 197,247 $ 55,430 $ 11,190 $ 17,863 $ 28,002 $ 13,989 $ 41,543 $ 14,473 $ 14,757 Short-term investments 117,300 U.S. government and government agency bonds 202,488 Non-U.S. government and government agency bonds 158,839 Asset-backed securities 80,258 Mortgage-backed securities 16,663 Municipal government and government agency bonds 1,788 Total Investment Grade Portfolio $ 774,583 $ 55,430 $ 11,190 $ 17,863 $ 28,002 $ 13,989 $ 41,543 $ 14,473 $ 14,757 Total Investments $ 2,498,841 $ 345,177 $ 220,327 $ 233,827 $ 198,430 $ 170,530 $ 84,381 $ 79,586 $ 143,249

(1) Includes telecommunications, utilities and basic materials.

September 30, 2020 Total Financials Health

Care Technology Consumer

Services Industrials Consumer

Goods Oil & Gas All Other (1) ($ in thousands) Non-Investment Grade Portfolio: Term loan investments $ 893,030 $ 188,791 $ 155,104 $ 154,834 $ 136,778 $ 121,996 $ 27,779 $ 29,779 $ 77,969 Corporate bonds 456,655 44,767 50,186 32,676 95,102 41,723 66,282 36,173 89,746 Equities - sector specific 96,641 63,740 21,812 7,168 — 2,437 — 311 1,173 Short-term investments - sector specific 2,265 — 443 1,822 — — — — — Subtotal 1,448,591 297,298 227,545 196,500 231,880 166,156 94,061 66,263 168,888 Equities - non-sector specific 17,139 Short-term investments - non-sector specific 250,636 Asset-backed securities 164,990 Mortgage-backed securities 8,600 Total Non-Investment Grade Portfolio $ 1,889,956 $ 297,298 $ 227,545 $ 196,500 $ 231,880 $ 166,156 $ 94,061 $ 66,263 $ 168,888 Investment Grade Portfolio: Corporate bonds $ 193,357 $ 52,606 $ 10,390 $ 18,844 $ 24,440 $ 14,713 $ 42,506 $ 15,221 $ 14,637 Short-term investments 97,490 U.S. government and government agency bonds 203,452 Non-U.S. government and government agency bonds 150,782 Asset-backed securities 84,701 Mortgage-backed securities 18,115 Municipal government and government agency bonds 1,793 Total Investment Grade Portfolio $ 749,690 $ 52,606 $ 10,390 $ 18,844 $ 24,440 $ 14,713 $ 42,506 $ 15,221 $ 14,637 Total Investments $ 2,639,646 $ 349,904 $ 237,935 $ 215,344 $ 256,320 $ 180,869 $ 136,567 $ 81,484 $ 183,525

(1) Includes telecommunications, utilities and basic materials.

The tables below summarize the credit quality of the Company's non-investment grade and investment grade portfolios as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, as rated by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services, LLC, or Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service, or Moody’s, Fitch Ratings Inc., or Fitch, Kroll Bond Rating Agency, or KBRA, or DBRS Morningstar, or DBRS, as applicable:

Credit Rating (1) December 31, 2020 Fair Value AAA AA A BBB BB B CCC CC C Not Rated ($ in thousands) Non-Investment Grade Portfolio: Term loan investments $ 851,539 $ — $ — $ — $ 11,352 $ 19,486 $ 588,215 $ 185,221 $ 7,406 $ 2,727 $ 37,132 Corporate bonds 312,620 — — — — 31,089 194,418 59,421 8,280 1,894 17,518 Asset-backed securities 140,508 — — — 73,911 26,799 8,385 8,262 837 — 22,314 Short-term investments 301,390 83,308 124,830 89,577 — — 3,186 489 — — — Total fixed income instruments and short-term investments 1,606,057 83,308 124,830 89,577 85,263 77,374 794,204 253,393 16,523 4,621 76,964 Equities 118,201 Total Non-Investment Grade Portfolio $ 1,724,258 $ 83,308 $ 124,830 $ 89,577 $ 85,263 $ 77,374 $ 794,204 $ 253,393 $ 16,523 $ 4,621 $ 76,964 Investment Grade Portfolio: Corporate bonds $ 197,247 $ — $ 19,812 $ 82,379 $ 87,913 $ 7,143 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — U.S. government and government agency bonds 202,488 — 202,488 — — — — — — — — Asset-backed securities 80,258 — — 15,675 59,560 5,023 — — — — — Mortgage-backed securities 16,663 — — 2,092 14,571 — — — — — — Non-U.S. government and government agency bonds 158,839 — 158,839 — — — — — — — — Municipal government and government agency bonds 1,788 783 592 413 — — — — — — — Short-term investments 117,300 6,211 43,870 19,328 47,891 — — — — — — Total Investment Grade Portfolio $ 774,583 $ 6,994 $ 425,601 $ 119,887 $ 209,935 $ 12,166 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Total $ 2,498,841 $ 90,302 $ 550,431 $ 209,464 $ 295,198 $ 89,540 $ 794,204 $ 253,393 $ 16,523 $ 4,621 $ 76,964

(1) For individual fixed maturity investments, Standard & Poor’s ratings are used. In the absence of a Standard & Poor’s rating, ratings from Moody’s are used, followed by ratings from Fitch, followed by ratings from KBRA, followed by ratings from DBRS.

Credit Rating (1) September 30, 2020 Fair Value AAA AA A BBB BB B CCC CC C D Not Rated ($ in thousands) Non-Investment Grade Portfolio: Term loan investments $ 893,030 $ — $ — $ — $ 11,074 $ 27,214 $ 533,876 $ 233,186 $ 8,970 $ 4,469 $ 13,325 $ 60,916 Corporate bonds 456,655 — — — 14,037 68,968 207,670 126,388 6,070 1,171 14,415 17,936 Asset-backed securities 164,990 — — 5,989 88,704 28,452 9,277 8,667 842 — — 23,059 Mortgage-backed securities 8,600 — — — — 1,182 — — — — 3,149 4,269 Short-term investments 252,901 54,458 132,306 63,871 — — — 443 — — — 1,823 Total fixed income instruments and short-term investments 1,776,176 54,458 132,306 69,860 113,815 125,816 750,823 368,684 15,882 5,640 30,889 108,003 Other Investments — Equities 113,780 Total Non-Investment Grade Portfolio $ 1,889,956 $ 54,458 $ 132,306 $ 69,860 $ 113,815 $ 125,816 $ 750,823 $ 368,684 $ 15,882 $ 5,640 $ 30,889 $ 108,003 Investment Grade Portfolio: Corporate bonds $ 193,357 $ — $ 20,016 $ 87,672 $ 80,678 $ 4,991 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — U.S. government and government agency bonds 203,452 — 203,452 — — — — — — — — — Asset-backed securities 84,701 — — 16,757 63,216 4,728 — — — — — — Mortgage-backed securities 18,115 — — 1,733 16,382 — — — — — — — Non-U.S. government and government agency bonds 150,782 — 150,782 — — — — — — — — — Municipal government and government agency bonds 1,793 784 595 414 — — — — — — — — Short-term investments 97,490 5,116 43,889 — 48,485 — — — — — — — Total Investment Grade Portfolio $ 749,690 $ 5,900 $ 418,734 $ 106,576 $ 208,761 $ 9,719 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Total $ 2,639,646 $ 60,358 $ 551,040 $ 176,436 $ 322,576 $ 135,535 $ 750,823 $ 368,684 $ 15,882 $ 5,640 $ 30,889 $ 108,003

(1) For individual fixed maturity investments, Standard & Poor’s ratings are used. In the absence of a Standard & Poor’s rating, ratings from Moody’s are used, followed by ratings from Fitch, followed by ratings from KBRA, followed by ratings from DBRS.

Corporate Function

The Company has a corporate function that includes general and administrative expenses related to corporate activities, interest expense, transaction costs and other, net foreign exchange gains (losses), income tax expense and items related to the Company’s contingently redeemable preference shares.

The Company incurred an interest expense of $2.9 million and $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, in relation to the Company’s 6.5% senior notes issued on July 2, 2019. Interest is paid semi-annually in arrears on January 2 and July 2.

Preference dividends were $1.1 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

During the 2020 fourth quarter, the Company incurred $4.0 million of transaction costs, which included various legal, advisory and other consulting costs associated with the previously announced Merger Agreement between the Company and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (“Arch”).

There were no common share repurchases during the 2020 fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2020, approximately $47.1 million of share repurchases were available under the Company’s previously announced $50 million share repurchase program. The Company does not anticipate making any further repurchases under its current share repurchase program due to its pending acquisition by Greysbridge Holdings Ltd. (“HoldCo”), a newly-formed company organized by Arch.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets ($ in thousands) Investments: Term loans, fair value option (Amortized cost: $890,996 and $1,113,212) $ 851,539 $ 1,061,934 Fixed maturities, fair value option (Amortized cost: $477,548 and $432,576) 455,162 416,594 Short-term investments, fair value option (Cost: $412,762 and $325,542) 418,690 329,303 Equity securities, fair value option 64,994 59,799 Other investments, fair value option — 30,461 Investments, fair value option 1,790,385 1,898,091 Fixed maturities, available for sale (Amortized cost: $638,075 and $739,456) 655,249 745,708 Equity securities, fair value through net income 53,207 65,338 Total investments 2,498,841 2,709,137 Cash and cash equivalents 211,451 102,437 Accrued investment income 14,679 14,025 Premiums receivable 224,377 273,657 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid and paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 286,590 170,974 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 122,339 132,577 Deferred acquisition costs, net 53,705 64,044 Receivable for securities sold 37,423 16,288 Intangible assets 7,650 7,650 Funds held by reinsurers 45,989 42,505 Other assets 29,016 17,562 Total assets $ 3,532,060 $ 3,550,856 Liabilities Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1,519,583 $ 1,263,628 Unearned premiums 407,714 438,907 Losses payable 59,397 61,314 Reinsurance balances payable 63,269 77,066 Payable for securities purchased 16,916 18,180 Payable for securities sold short 21,975 66,257 Revolving credit agreement borrowings 211,640 484,287 Senior notes 172,689 172,418 Amounts due to affiliates 7,708 4,467 Investment management and performance fees payable 21,641 17,762 Other liabilities 35,786 21,912 Total liabilities $ 2,538,318 $ 2,626,198 Commitments and contingencies Contingently redeemable preference shares 52,398 52,305 Shareholders’ equity Common shares ($0.01 par; shares authorized: 120 million; shares issued: 22,804,128 and 22,692,300) 228 227 Additional paid-in capital 899,491 898,083 Retained earnings (deficit) 103,554 43,470 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 15,994 5,629 Common shares held in treasury, at cost (shares: 2,917,149 and 2,789,405) (77,923) (75,056) Total shareholders’ equity 941,344 872,353 Total liabilities, contingently redeemable preference shares and shareholders’ equity $ 3,532,060 $ 3,550,856

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Gross premiums written $ 138,237 $ 156,254 $ 728,546 $ 754,881 Gross premiums ceded (40,520) (43,901) (190,957) (222,019) Net premiums written 97,717 112,353 537,589 532,862 Change in unearned premiums 45,029 21,093 22,762 23,828 Net premiums earned 142,746 133,446 560,351 556,690 Other underwriting income (loss) 498 568 2,045 2,412 Interest income 31,560 40,775 140,390 163,888 Investment management fees - related parties (4,199) (4,807) (17,193) (18,392) Borrowing and miscellaneous other investment expenses (2,718) (6,142) (16,807) (29,285) Net interest income 24,643 29,826 106,390 116,211 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 70,073 6,105 19,629 24,243 Investment performance fees - related parties (10,279) (3,849) (12,037) (12,191) Net investment income (loss) 84,437 32,082 113,982 128,263 Total revenues 227,681 166,096 676,378 687,365 Expenses Loss and loss adjustment expenses (109,207) (134,655) (440,482) (453,135) Acquisition expenses (36,578) (29,785) (125,541) (126,788) General and administrative expenses (6,015) (6,825) (28,341) (30,843) Interest expense (2,912) (2,950) (11,647) (5,791) Net foreign exchange gains (losses) (6,139) (7,536) (1,387) (8,247) Transaction costs and other (4,040) — (4,040) — Total expenses (164,891) (181,751) (611,438) (624,804) Income (loss) before income taxes 62,790 (15,655) 64,940 62,561 Income tax expense (359) — (26) (20) Net income (loss) before preference dividends and redemption costs 62,431 (15,655) 64,914 62,541 Preference dividends (1,061) (1,209) (4,402) (13,632) Accelerated amortization of costs related to the redemption of preference shares — — — (4,164) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 61,370 $ (16,864) $ 60,512 $ 44,745 Other comprehensive income (loss) net of income tax: Available-for-sale investments: Unrealized holding gains (losses) arising during the period $ 7,255 $ (1,749) $ 16,695 $ 12,649 Unrealized foreign currency gains (losses) arising during the period 7,051 7,596 5,360 3,372 Credit loss recognized in net income (loss) (213) — 197 — Reclassification of net realized (gains) losses, net of income taxes, included in net income (loss) (765) (2,146) (11,133) (5,611) Unrealized holding gains (losses) of available for sale investments 13,328 3,701 11,119 10,410 Foreign currency translation adjustments (531) (384) (754) (51) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of income tax 12,797 3,317 10,365 10,359 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 74,167 $ (13,547) $ 70,877 $ 55,104 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 3.09 $ (0.79) $ 3.04 $ 2.00 Diluted $ 3.08 $ (0.79) $ 3.04 $ 2.00 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the determination of earnings (loss) per share: Basic 19,890,784 21,277,287 19,899,137 22,366,682 Diluted 19,952,166 21,277,287 19,921,231 22,373,968

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Numerator: ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Net income (loss) before preference dividends and redemption costs $ 62,431 $ (15,655) $ 64,914 $ 62,541 Preference dividends (1,061) (1,209) (4,402) (13,632) Accelerated amortization of costs related to the redemption of preference shares — — — (4,164) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 61,370 $ (16,864) $ 60,512 $ 44,745 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 19,890,784 21,277,287 19,899,137 22,366,682 Effect of dilutive common share equivalents: Weighted average non-vested restricted share units (1) 61,382 — 22,094 7,286 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 19,952,166 21,277,287 19,921,231 22,373,968 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 3.09 $ (0.79) $ 3.04 $ 2.00 Diluted $ 3.08 $ (0.79) $ 3.04 $ 2.00

(1) The weighted average non-vested restricted share units are excluded from the calculation of diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2019, due to a net loss reported.

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 (1) March 31,

2020 (2) December 31,

2019 Numerator: ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Total shareholders’ equity $ 941,344 $ 866,899 $ 776,151 $ 564,054 $ 872,353 Denominator: Common shares outstanding - basic (1)(2) 19,890,784 19,890,784 19,890,784 19,863,328 19,976,397 Effect of dilutive common share equivalents: Non-vested restricted share units (2) 103,820 103,820 103,820 131,277 82,360 Common shares outstanding - diluted 19,994,604 19,994,604 19,994,604 19,994,605 20,058,757 Book value per common share $47.33 $43.58 $39.02 $28.40 $43.67 Book value per diluted common share $47.08 $43.36 $38.82 $28.21 $43.49

(1) During the second quarter of 2020, the Company issued 100,958 common shares, related to the restricted share units granted to certain employees and directors in the second quarter of 2019. Of these shares, 27,456 common shares vested in the second quarter of 2020.

(2) During the first quarter of 2020, the Company granted 63,591 restricted share units and common shares to certain employees and directors, 48,916 of which are non-vested as of December 31, 2020.

Comments on Regulation G

Throughout this release, the Company presents its operations in the way it believes will be the most meaningful and useful to investors, analysts, rating agencies and others who use the Company’s financial information in evaluating the performance of the Company and that investors and such other persons benefit from having a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and for comparison with other companies within the industry. These measures may not, however, be comparable to similarly titled measures used by companies outside of the insurance industry. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s overall financial performance.

This presentation includes the use of “underwriting income (loss)” (which is defined as net premiums earned less loss and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses and general and administrative expenses), “adjusted underwriting income (loss)” (which is defined as underwriting income (loss) plus other underwriting income (loss) less certain corporate expenses), and “adjusted combined ratio” (which is calculated by dividing the sum of loss and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses and general and administrative expenses, less certain corporate expenses, by the sum of net premiums earned and other underwriting income (loss)). Certain corporate expenses are generally comprised of certain non-recurring costs associated with the ongoing operations of the holding company, such as compensation of certain executives and costs associated with the initial setup of subsidiaries.

The presentation of underwriting income (loss), adjusted underwriting income (loss) and the adjusted combined ratio are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G. The reconciliation of such measures to net income (loss) available to common shareholders (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure) in accordance with Regulation G is included on the following pages of this release.

Underwriting income (loss) is useful in evaluating our underwriting performance, without regard to other underwriting income (losses), net investment income (losses), net foreign exchange gains (losses), interest expense, transaction costs and other, income tax expenses and preference dividends, and adjusted underwriting income (loss) is useful in evaluating our underwriting performance, without regard to net investment income (losses), net foreign exchange gains (losses), interest expense, transaction costs and other, income tax expenses, preference dividends and certain corporate expenses, and the adjusted combined ratio is a key indicator of our profitability, without regard to certain corporate expenses. The Company believes that preference dividends, income tax expense, foreign exchange gains (losses), transaction cost and other, interest expense, net investment income (loss), other underwriting income (loss) and certain corporate expenses in any particular period are not indicative of the performance of, or trends in, the Company’s underwriting performance. Although preference dividends, income tax expense, foreign exchange gains (losses), transaction costs and other, interest expense, net investment income (loss) and other underwriting income (loss) are an integral part of the Company’s operations, the decision to realize investment gains or losses, the recognition of the change in the carrying value of investments accounted for using the fair value option in net realized gains or losses, and the recognition of foreign exchange gains or losses are independent of the underwriting process and result, in large part, from general economic and financial market conditions. Furthermore, certain users of the Company’s financial information believe that, for many companies, the timing of the realization of investment gains or losses is largely opportunistic. The Company believes that certain corporate expenses, due to their non-recurring nature, are not indicative of the performance of, or trends in, the Company’s business performance. Due to these reasons, the Company excludes preference dividends, income tax expense, foreign exchange gains (losses), transaction costs and other, interest expense, net investment income (loss), other underwriting income (loss) from the calculation of underwriting income (loss), and excludes preference dividends, income tax expense, foreign exchange gains (losses), transaction costs and other, interest expense, net investment income (loss) and certain corporate expenses from the calculation of adjusted underwriting income (loss) and the adjusted combined ratio.

The Company believes that showing underwriting income (loss), adjusted underwriting income (loss) and the adjusted combined ratio exclusive of the items referred to above reflects the underlying fundamentals of the Company’s business since the Company evaluates the performance of its business using underwriting income (loss), adjusted underwriting income (loss) and the adjusted combined ratio. The Company believes that this presentation enables investors and other users of the Company’s financial information to analyze the Company’s performance in a manner similar to how the Company’s management analyzes performance. The Company also believes that this measure follows industry practice and, therefore, allows the users of the Company’s financial information to compare the Company’s performance with its industry peer group. The Company believes that the equity analysts and certain rating agencies, which follow the Company and the insurance industry as a whole generally exclude these items from their analysis for the same reasons.

This presentation also includes the non-investment grade portfolio and investment grade portfolio components of our investment returns: “net interest income yield on average net assets” (calculated as net interest income divided by average net assets), “net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income)” (calculated as net investment income divided by average total investments), and “net investment income return on average net assets” (calculated as net investment income divided by average net assets). Net assets is calculated as the sum of total investments, accrued investment income and receivables for securities sold, less revolving credit agreement borrowings, payable for securities purchased and payables for securities sold short. For the three- and twelve-month periods, average net assets is calculated using the averages of each quarterly period. However, for the investment grade portfolio component of these returns, the impact of the revolving credit agreement borrowings is not subtracted from net interest income, net investment income (loss) or the net assets calculation.

The presentation of the separate components of our investment returns (non-investment grade portfolio and investment grade portfolio) are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G. The reconciliation of such measures to net interest income and net investment income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, in accordance with Regulation G is included on the following pages of this release.

The non-investment grade portfolio and investment grade portfolio components of our investment returns (net interest income yield on average net assets, net investment income return on average net assets and on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income), respectively) are useful in evaluating our investment performance. The non-investment grade portfolio components of these investment returns reflect the performance of our investment strategy under HPS Investment Partners, LLC (“HPS”), which includes the use of leverage. The investment grade portfolio component of these returns reflects the performance of the investment portfolios that predominantly support our underwriting collateral.

The following tables present a reconciliation of underwriting income (loss) to net income (loss) available to common shareholders, and a reconciliation of adjusted underwriting income (loss) to underwriting income (loss):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 61,370 $ (16,864) $ 60,512 $ 44,745 Preference dividends 1,061 1,209 4,402 13,632 Accelerated amortization of costs related to the redemption of preference shares — — — 4,164 Net income (loss) before preference dividends and redemption costs 62,431 (15,655) 64,914 62,541 Income tax expense 359 — 26 20 Interest expense 2,912 2,950 11,647 5,791 Transaction costs and other 4,040 — . 4,040 — Net foreign exchange (gains) losses 6,139 7,536 1,387 8,247 Net investment (income) loss (84,437) (32,082) (113,982) (128,263) Other underwriting (income) loss (498) (568) (2,045) (2,412) Underwriting income (loss) (9,054) (37,819) (34,013) (54,076) Certain corporate expenses 2,102 1,882 11,133 10,812 Other underwriting income (loss) 498 568 2,045 2,412 Adjusted underwriting income (loss) $ (6,454) $ (35,369) $ (20,835) $ (40,852)

The adjusted combined ratio reconciles to the combined ratio for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Amount Adjustment As Adjusted Amount Adjustment As Adjusted ($ in thousands) Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 109,207 $ — $ 109,207 $ 134,655 $ — $ 134,655 Acquisition expenses 36,578 — 36,578 29,785 — 29,785 General & administrative expenses (1) 6,015 (2,102) 3,913 6,825 (1,882) 4,943 Net premiums earned (1) 142,746 498 143,244 133,446 568 134,014 Loss ratio 76.5 % 100.9 % Acquisition expense ratio 25.6 % 22.3 % General & administrative expense ratio 4.2 % 5.1 % Combined ratio 106.3 % 128.3 % Adjusted loss ratio 76.2 % 100.5 % Adjusted acquisition expense ratio 25.5 % 22.2 % Adjusted general & administrative expense ratio 2.8 % 3.7 % Adjusted combined ratio 104.5 % 126.4 %

(1) Adjustments include certain corporate expenses, which are deducted from general and administrative expenses, and other underwriting income (loss), which is added to net premiums earned.

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Amount Adjustment As Adjusted Amount Adjustment As Adjusted ($ in thousands) Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 440,482 $ — $ 440,482 $ 453,135 $ — $ 453,135 Acquisition expenses 125,541 — 125,541 126,788 — 126,788 General & administrative expenses (1) 28,341 (11,133) 17,208 30,843 (10,812) 20,031 Net premiums earned (1) 560,351 2,045 562,396 556,690 2,412 559,102 Loss ratio 78.6 % 81.4 % Acquisition expense ratio 22.4 % 22.8 % General & administrative expense ratio 5.1 % 5.5 % Combined ratio 106.1 % 109.7 % Adjusted loss ratio 78.3 % 81.0 % Adjusted acquisition expense ratio 22.3 % 22.7 % Adjusted general & administrative expense ratio 3.1 % 3.6 % Adjusted combined ratio 103.7 % 107.3 %

(1) Adjustments include certain corporate expenses, which are deducted from general and administrative expenses, and other underwriting income (loss), which is added to net premiums earned.

The following tables summarize the components of our total investment return for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Non-

Investment

Grade Investment

Grade Cost of

U/W

Collateral (4) Total Non-

Investment

Grade Investment

Grade Cost of

U/W

Collateral (4) Total ($ in thousands) Interest income $ 28,857 $ 2,703 $ — $ 31,560 $ 34,435 $ 6,340 $ — $ 40,775 Investment management fees - related parties (3,877) (322) — (4,199) (4,431) (376) — (4,807) Borrowing and miscellaneous other investment expenses (2,280) (318) (120) (2,718) (2,807) (316) (3,019) (6,142) Net interest income 22,700 2,063 (120) 24,643 27,197 5,648 (3,019) 29,826 Net realized gains (losses) on investments 9,196 643 — 9,839 (13,539) 2,875 — (10,664) Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments (1) 60,238 (4) — 60,234 17,283 (514) — 16,769 Investment performance fees - related parties (10,279) — — (10,279) (3,849) — — (3,849) Net investment income (loss) $ 81,855 $ 2,702 $ (120) $ 84,437 $ 27,092 $ 8,009 $ (3,019) $ 32,082 Average total investments (2) $ 1,807,107 $ 762,137 $ — $ 2,569,244 $ 1,869,300 $ 870,208 $ — $ 2,739,508 Average net assets (3) $ 1,497,478 $ 764,930 $ (24,750) $ 2,237,658 $ 1,635,302 $ 872,771 $ (328,750) $ 2,179,323 Net interest income yield on average net assets (3) 1.5 % 0.3 % 1.1 % 1.7 % 0.6 % 1.4 % Net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income) (2) 4.5 % 0.4 % 3.3 % 1.4 % 0.9 % 1.2 % Net investment income return on average net assets (3) 5.5 % 0.4 % (0.5) % 3.8 % 1.7 % 0.9 % (0.9) % 1.5 %

(1) Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments excludes unrealized gains and losses from the available for sale portfolios, which are recorded in other comprehensive income.

(2) Net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income) is calculated by dividing net investment income by average total investments. For the three-month period, average total investments is calculated using the average of the beginning and ending balance of each quarterly period. However, for the investment grade portfolio component of these returns, the impact of revolving credit agreement borrowings is not subtracted from net investment income.

(3) Net interest income yield on average net assets and net investment income return on average net assets are calculated by dividing net interest income, and net investment income (loss), respectively, by average net assets. For the non-investment grade component of investment returns and total investment returns, net assets is calculated as the sum of total investments, accrued investment income and receivables for securities sold, less total revolving credit agreement borrowings, payable for securities purchased and payable for securities sold short. However, for the investment grade portfolio component of these returns, the impact of the revolving credit agreement borrowings is not subtracted from net interest income, net investment income (loss), or the net assets calculation.

(4) The cost of underwriting collateral is calculated as the revolving credit agreement expenses for the investment grade portfolios divided by the average total revolving credit agreement borrowings for the investment grade portfolios during the period.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019, Non-

Investment

Grade Investment

Grade Cost of

U/W

Collateral (4) Total Non-

Investment

Grade Investment

Grade Cost of

U/W

Collateral (4) Total ($ in thousands) Interest income $ 125,504 $ 14,886 $ — $ 140,390 $ 139,280 $ 24,608 $ — $ 163,888 Investment management fees - related parties (15,817) (1,376) — (17,193) (16,877) (1,515) — (18,392) Borrowing and miscellaneous other investment expenses (10,290) (1,025) (5,492) (16,807) (15,047) (983) (13,255) (29,285) Net interest income 99,397 12,485 (5,492) 106,390 107,356 22,110 (13,255) 116,211 Net realized gains (losses) on investments 1,190 11,027 — 12,217 (13,147) 5,199 — (7,948) Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments (1) 7,369 43 — 7,412 24,729 7,462 — 32,191 Investment performance fees - related parties (12,037) — — (12,037) (12,191) — — (12,191) Net investment income (loss) $ 95,919 $ 23,555 $ (5,492) $ 113,982 $ 106,747 $ 34,771 $ (13,255) $ 128,263 Average total investments (2) $1,812,010 $786,937 $ — $2,598,947 $1,872,835 $900,641 $ — $2,773,476 Average net assets (3) $1,484,777 $791,754 $(173,500) $2,103,031 $1,568,980 $900,069 $(325,527) $2,143,522 Net interest income yield on average net assets (3) 6.7 % 1.6 % 5.1 % 6.8 % 2.5 % 5.4 % Net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income) (2) 5.3 % 3.0 % 4.4 % 5.7 % 3.9 % 4.6 % Net investment income return on average net assets (3) 6.5 % 3.0 % (3.2) % 5.4 % 6.8 % 3.9 % (4.1) % 6.0 %

(1) Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments excludes unrealized gains and losses from the available for sale portfolios, which are recorded in other comprehensive income.

(2) Net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income) is calculated by dividing net investment income by average total investments. For the twelve-month period, average total investments is calculated using the average of the beginning and ending balance of each quarterly period. However, for the investment grade portfolio component of these returns, the impact of revolving credit agreement borrowings is not subtracted from net investment income.

(3) Net interest income yield on average net assets and net investment income return on average net assets are calculated by dividing net interest income, and net investment income (loss), respectively, by average net assets. For the non-investment grade component of investment returns and total investment returns, net assets is calculated as the sum of total investments, accrued investment income and receivables for securities sold, less total revolving credit agreement borrowings, payable for securities purchased and payable for securities sold short. However, for the investment grade portfolio component of these returns, the impact of the revolving credit agreement borrowings is not subtracted from net interest income, net investment income (loss), or the net assets calculation.

(4) The cost of underwriting collateral is calculated as the revolving credit agreement expenses for the investment grade portfolios divided by the average total revolving credit agreement borrowings for the investment grade portfolios during the period.

As of December 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 Non-

Investment

Grade Investment

Grade Borrowings

for U/W

Collateral Total Non-

Investment

Grade Investment

Grade Borrowings

for U/W

Collateral Total ($ in thousands) Average total investments - QTD $ 1,807,107 $ 762,137 $ — $ 2,569,244 $ 1,869,300 $ 870,208 $ — $ 2,739,508 Average total investments - YTD 1,812,010 786,937 — 2,598,947 1,872,835 900,641 — 2,773,476 Average net assets - QTD 1,497,478 764,930 (24,750) 2,237,658 1,635,302 872,771 (328,750) 2,179,323 Average net assets - YTD 1,484,777 791,754 (173,500) 2,103,031 1,568,980 900,069 (325,527) 2,143,522 Total investments $ 1,724,258 $ 774,583 $ — $ 2,498,841 $ 1,862,253 $ 846,884 $ — $ 2,709,137 Accrued investment income 11,640 3,039 — 14,679 9,679 4,346 — 14,025 Receivable for securities sold 37,412 11 — 37,423 16,275 13 — 16,288 Less: Payable for securities purchased 16,916 — — 16,916 18,180 — — 18,180 Less: Payable for securities sold short 21,975 — — 21,975 66,257 — — 66,257 Less: Revolving credit agreement borrowings 186,890 — 24,750 211,640 155,537 — 328,750 484,287 Net assets $ 1,547,529 $ 777,633 $ (24,750) $ 2,300,412 $ 1,648,233 $ 851,243 $ (328,750) $ 2,170,726 Non-investment grade borrowing ratio (1) 12.1 % 9.4 % Unrealized gains on investments $ 59,501 $ 22,152 $ — $ 81,653 $ 38,057 $ 9,146 $ — $ 47,203 Unrealized losses on investments (120,891) (4,604) — (125,495) (108,444) (2,004) — (110,448) Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments $ (61,390) $ 17,548 $ — $ (43,842) $ (70,387) $ 7,142 $ — $ (63,245)

(1) The non-investment grade borrowing ratio is calculated as revolving credit agreement borrowings divided by net assets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”) provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company may include forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, for purposes of the PSLRA or otherwise, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature or their negative or variations or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s return on equity potential and prospects for further book value growth.

Forward-looking statements involve the Company’s current assessment of risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements are discussed below and elsewhere in this release and in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and include:

our limited operating history;

fluctuations in the results of our operations;

our ability to compete successfully with more established competitors;

our losses exceeding our reserves;

downgrades, potential downgrades or other negative actions by rating agencies, including A.M. Best’s announcement that it has placed under review with negative implications the financial strength and credit ratings of our operating subsidiaries;

our dependence on key executives and inability to attract qualified personnel, or the potential loss of Bermudian personnel as a result of Bermuda employment restrictions;

our dependence on letter of credit facilities that may not be available on commercially acceptable terms;

our potential inability to pay dividends or distributions;

our potential need for additional capital in the future and the potential unavailability of such capital to us on favorable terms or at all;

our dependence on clients’ evaluations of risks associated with such clients’ insurance underwriting;

the suspension or revocation of our subsidiaries’ insurance licenses;

Watford Holdings potentially being deemed an investment company under U.S. federal securities law;

the potential characterization of us and/or any of our subsidiaries as a passive foreign investment company (“PFIC”);

our dependence on certain subsidiaries of Arch for services critical to our underwriting operations;

changes to our strategic relationship with Arch or the termination by Arch of any of our services agreements or quota share agreements;

our dependence on HPS and Arch Investment Management Ltd. (“AIM”) to implement our investment strategy;

the termination by HPS or AIM of any of our investment management agreements;

risks associated with our investment strategy being greater than those faced by competitors;

changes in the regulatory environment;

our potentially becoming subject to U.S. federal income taxation;

our potentially becoming subject to U.S. withholding and information reporting requirements under the U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (“FATCA”) provisions;

our ability to complete acquisitions and integrate businesses successfully;

adverse general, societal, economic and market conditions, including those caused by pandemics, including COVID-19, and government actions in response thereto;

uncertainties regarding the proposed acquisition of the Company by HoldCo;

legal proceedings that have been, and additional proceedings that may be initiated against the Company or its directors related to the proposed transaction with HoldCo;

the business of the Company may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the proposed transaction with HoldCo, and there may be challenges with employee retention as a result of the proposed transaction with HoldCo;

the proposed transaction with HoldCo may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; and

the other matters set forth under Item 1A “Risk Factors,” Item 7 “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and other sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the other factors set forth in the Company’s other documents on file with the SEC, and management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors.

There continues to be significant uncertainties surrounding the ultimate number of insurance claims and scope of damage resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Company’s estimates across its insurance and reinsurance lines of business are based on currently available information derived from modeling techniques, preliminary claims information obtained from the Company’s clients and brokers, a review of relevant in-force contracts with potential exposure to the pandemic, estimates of reinsurance recoverables, and reflects our interpretation of the legal environment. These estimates include losses only related to claims incurred as of December 31, 2020. Actual losses from these events may vary materially from the estimates due to several factors, including the inherent uncertainties in making such determinations and the evolving nature of this pandemic.

