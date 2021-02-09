 

Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management

09.02.2021   

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,494.4 billion at January 31, 2021, compared to $1,498.0 billion at December 31, 2020. This month’s modest decrease in AUM primarily reflected market depreciation and slight long-term net outflows partially offset by cash management net inflows.

By Asset Class:

(In USD billions)

Preliminary

31-Jan-21

31-Dec-20

30-Sep-20

30-Jun-20

31-Jan-20

Fixed Income

$665.4

$669.9

$656.9

$211.3

$241.6

Equity

490.2

495.7

438.1

235.8

266.3

Multi-Asset

139.7

141.1

129.4

118.5

123.7

Alternative

128.9

127.1

122.1

46.8

45.9

Long Term:

1,424.2

1,433.8

1,346.5

612.4

677.5

Cash Management

70.2

64.2

72.4

10.4

10.5

Total

$1,494.4

 

$1,498.0

Disclaimer

