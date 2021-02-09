Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 09.02.2021, 23:13 | 48 | 0 | 0 09.02.2021, 23:13 | Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,494.4 billion at January 31, 2021, compared to $1,498.0 billion at December 31, 2020. This month’s modest decrease in AUM primarily reflected market depreciation and slight long-term net outflows partially offset by cash management net inflows. By Asset Class: (In USD billions) Preliminary 31-Jan-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Jan-20 Fixed Income $665.4 $669.9 $656.9 $211.3 $241.6 Equity 490.2 495.7 438.1 235.8 266.3 Multi-Asset 139.7 141.1 129.4 118.5 123.7 Alternative 128.9 127.1 122.1 46.8 45.9 Long Term: 1,424.2 1,433.8 1,346.5 612.4 677.5 Cash Management 70.2 64.2 72.4 10.4 10.5 Total $1,494.4 $1,498.0 Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



