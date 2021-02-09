Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,494.4 billion at January 31, 2021, compared to $1,498.0 billion at December 31, 2020. This month’s modest decrease in AUM primarily reflected market depreciation and slight long-term net outflows partially offset by cash management net inflows.
By Asset Class:
|
(In USD billions)
|
Preliminary
|
31-Jan-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Jan-20
|
Fixed Income
|
$665.4
|
$669.9
|
$656.9
|
$211.3
|
$241.6
|
Equity
|
490.2
|
495.7
|
438.1
|
235.8
|
266.3
|
Multi-Asset
|
139.7
|
141.1
|
129.4
|
118.5
|
123.7
|
Alternative
|
128.9
|
127.1
|
122.1
|
46.8
|
45.9
|
Long Term:
|
1,424.2
|
1,433.8
|
1,346.5
|
612.4
|
677.5
|
Cash Management
|
70.2
|
64.2
|
72.4
|
10.4
|
10.5
|
Total
|
$1,494.4
|
|
$1,498.0
|
