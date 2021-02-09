 

Silvercorp Receives Mining License Renewal and Extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) announces that the Tieluping-Longmen (“TLP-LM”) Mining License for the TLP, LME and LMW mines in the Ying Mining District has been renewed and extended for a period of 20 years (expiration February 26, 2041) by the Department of Natural Resources, Henan Province, China. As the renewal was approved on the basis of a resource estimation report in China Standards which was filed by the Company with the Henan provincial government in 2014, a new resource estimation report must be prepared and filed within two years of this renewal.

The TLP-LM Mining License covers 22.7631 square kilometres and forms part of the Ying Mining District’s four contiguous mining licenses totaling approximately 68 square km. The TLP, LME, and LMW silver-lead-zinc mines are located on the eastern side of the TLP-LM Mining License. The renewal of the TLP-LM Mining License speaks to the three mines' excellent performance over the last ten years, in compliance with all regulations and legal requirements. Silvercorp remains committed to operating to the highest safety, health, and environmental protection standards.

Guoliang Ma, P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

For further information

Lon Shaver
Vice President
Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free: 1 (888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any forward-looking statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: future profitability, growth, acquisitions and shareholder returns, and potential future offerings of securities of the Company.

