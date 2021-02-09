 

Oncorus Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

globenewswire
09.02.2021   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, systemically active viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by Oncorus. In addition, Oncorus intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering price has not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, via telephone at (877) 821-7388 or via email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, via telephone at (800) 747-3924 or via email at prospectus@psc.com.

