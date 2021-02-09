Oncorus Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, systemically active viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by Oncorus. In addition, Oncorus intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering price has not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

