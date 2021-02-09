 

Granite Named One of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers for the fifth year in a row. The ranking honors employers based on an independent survey asking how likely employees would be to recommend their employer—and other employers in their respective industries—to someone else.

Granite Named One of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes for the Fifth Consecutive Year (Graphic: Business Wire)

“To be recognized for the fifth time as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers is an honor and reflection of our culture here at Granite,” said Senior Vice President of Human Resources Tim Gruber. “This designation is made possible by each member of the Granite team and their unwavering dedication to excellence. Despite the extraordinary challenges we have faced this past year, our people have continued to foster a culture that promotes inclusion and integrity.”

Forbes, in partnership with Statista.com, conducted an anonymous survey with a sample of over 50,000 employees belonging to institutions comprised of more than 1,000 employees in the US, across 25 different industries. The scores are calculated based on participants’ direct and indirect recommendations as well as their opinions of other work-related topics such as working conditions, potential for development, and their company’s response to COVID-19.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.



