GreenVision Acquisition Corp. Announces Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Time Period to Complete a Business Combination

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), a special purpose acquisition company (“GreenVision”), announced today that for the purpose of consummating its previously announced business combination with Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz”), it has elected to extend the date by which GreenVision is required to complete a business combination for an additional period of three (3) months from February 21, 2021 to May 21, 2021, and has deposited the amount of $575,000 into its trust account (the “Trust Account”) in connection with the extension. The funds deposited into the Trust Account were previously provided by Helbiz under the terms of the definitive Merger Agreement entered into by the parties on February 8, 2021. The purpose of the extension is to extend the time for GreenVision and Helbiz to consummate the previously announced business combination.

About GreenVision Acquisition Corp.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a technology company that offers micro-mobility solutions for the world’s busiest cities. With more than 200 employees around the world, the company is the market leader in Italy and throughout Europe and is continuing to expand and hire local personnel to run its operations around the world. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in over 20 cities around the world including Washington D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Miami, Richmond, Milan and Rome.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s or GreenVision’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; (ii) the ability of the Company to meet Nasdaq listing standards following the transaction and in connection with the consummation thereof; (iii) the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of the Company or the stockholders of GreenVision or other reasons; (iv) the failure to meet the minimum cash requirements of the Merger Agreement due to GreenVision stockholder redemptions and the failure to obtain replacement financing; (v) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (vi) costs related to the proposed transaction; (vii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (viii) the ability of the combined company to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability; (ix) the possibility that the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (x) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and GreenVision and their ability to consummate the transaction; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in GreenVision’s periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. GreenVision's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to GreenVision and Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. GreenVision and Helbiz undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

