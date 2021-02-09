Enlivex Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Ordinary Shares

Nes Ziona, Israel, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and solid tumors, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 500,000 ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.40 per share, of the Company at a price to the public of $20.00 per ordinary share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 75,000 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds to Enlivex, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional ordinary shares, are expected to be $10 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for (i) clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and research and development activities; (ii) potential acquisitions and in-licensing; and (iii) other general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by Enlivex pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-232009) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 7, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on June 21, 2019. The offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com .