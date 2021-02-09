Tortoise Announces Distribution Increase and Continuation of Share Repurchase Program for TYG and NTG

Tortoise today announced that the Board approved an increase to quarterly distributions for TYG and NTG and reauthorized a share repurchase program for these funds. The distribution increase of 5.0% for TYG and 6.5% for NTG is a product of the share repurchase programs completed in December and reflects the investment team’s positive long-term outlook for the energy infrastructure sector. Furthermore, TYG continues its strategic shift, positioning for the future of energy and toward a target portfolio of ~40% renewables and power infrastructure.

TYG, NTG, TTP, TPZ and TEAF today declared the following distributions:

Fund Ticker Distribution

Amount Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. TYG $0.315 Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. NTG $0.330 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. TTP $0.160 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. TPZ $0.050 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund TEAF $0.075

The TYG, NTG and TTP distributions are payable on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 19, 2021. TPZ is expected to continue to declare distributions monthly, with the February distribution payable on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 19, 2021. TEAF monthly distributions are payable on March 31, 2021, April 30, 2021 and May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record on the respective dates of March 24, 2021, April 23, 2021 and May 21, 2021. Management and the Board will continue to consider annual NAV performance, portfolio distribution growth and results of share repurchase programs, among other elements, in determining future changes to distribution amounts.