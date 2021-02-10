 

Banc of California Announces Redemption of Series D Preferred Stock and Quarterly Dividends

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC), today announced that it will redeem on March 15, 2021 all of its outstanding 7.375% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series D Preferred Stock”), and the corresponding depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series D Preferred Stock (the “Series D Depositary Shares”). In addition, Banc of California announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on its outstanding common stock, a quarterly dividend of $0.460938 per depository share on its 7.375% Series D Preferred Stock, and a quarterly dividend of $0.4375 per depository share on its 7.00% Series E Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”).

Redemption of Series D Preferred Stock

The redemption price for the Series D Preferred Stock will be $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per Series D Depositary Share). Because the redemption date is also a dividend payment date, the redemption price will not include any declared and unpaid dividends. The regular quarterly dividend, in an amount equal to $18.43752 per share of Series D Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.460938 per Series D Depositary Share), for the full current quarterly dividend period from, and including, December 15, 2020 to, but excluding, March 15, 2021 will be paid separately in the customary manner on March 15, 2021 to holders of record on February 26, 2021.

The Series D Depositary Shares (NYSE: BANC-PRD; CUSIP No. 05990K882) are held in book-entry form through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Upon redemption, the Series D Preferred Stock and the Series D Depositary Shares will no longer be outstanding and all rights with respect to such stock and depositary shares will cease and terminate, except the right to payment of the redemption price. Also upon redemption, the Series D Depositary Shares will be delisted from trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Payment to DTC will be made by Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”), Banc of California’s redemption agent for the Series D Depositary Shares. Questions regarding redemption of the Series D Depositary Shares or the procedures therefor may be referred to Computershare at 150 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021, Attention: Corporate Actions.

