 

Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million Doses and the Government of Colombia for 10 Million Doses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 00:15  |  70   |   |   

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced two supply agreements for the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna: one with the government of Taiwan for 5 million doses and another with the government of Colombia for 10 million doses. Under the terms of the agreements, deliveries would begin in mid-2021. The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna is not currently approved for use in Taiwan or Colombia, and the Company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to distribution.

“We thank the governments of both Taiwan and Colombia for partnering with us to bring the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to Taiwan and Colombia. Both governments have moved quickly to get this done in the face of the pandemic and we appreciate their collaboration,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Moderna Inc!
Short
Basispreis 203,41€
Hebel 11,23
Ask 2,00
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 165,19€
Hebel 10,15
Ask 1,21
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

About the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna (referred to in the U.S. as the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine) is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease’s (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on February 24, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine was dosed on March 16, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing. On May 12, the U.S Food and Drug Administration granted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fast Track designation. On May 29, the first participants in each age cohort: adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300) were dosed in the Phase 2 study of the vaccine. On July 8, the Phase 2 study completed enrolment.

Results from the second interim analysis of the NIH-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in the 56-70 and 71+ age groups were published on September 29 in The New England Journal of Medicine. On July 28, results from a non-human primate preclinical viral challenge study evaluating the vaccine were published in The New England Journal of Medicine. On July 14, an interim analysis of the original cohorts in the NIH-led Phase 1 study of the vaccine was published in The New England Journal of Medicine. On November 30, Moderna announced the primary efficacy analysis of the Phase 3 study of the vaccine conducted on 196 cases. On November 30, the Company also announced that it filed for Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. FDA and a Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) application with the European Medicines Agency. On December 3, a letter to the editor was published in The New England Journal of Medicine reporting that participants in the Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine retained high levels of neutralizing antibodies through 119 days following first vaccination (90 days following second vaccination). On December 18, 2020, the U.S. FDA authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age or older. Moderna has also received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine from health agencies in Canada, Israel, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Singapore. Additional authorizations are currently under review in other countries and by the World Health Organization.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Moderna
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million Doses and the Government of Colombia for 10 Million Doses Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced two supply agreements for the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna: one with the government of Taiwan for 5 million doses and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Litauens Regierungschefin: Nein zu russischem Corona-Impfstoff
09.02.21
Aktien & Co.: Curevac will Impfstoffe gegen Corona-Varianten entwickeln – Aktionäre freut´s
08.02.21
ROUNDUP: Lettland kann Impfstoff trotz Kühlproblemen einsetzen
08.02.21
GESAMT-ROUNDUP 3: Börsen laufen und laufen - Rekorde bei Dax & Co
08.02.21
Lettland prüft Kühlprobleme bei Impfstoff
08.02.21
GESAMT-ROUNDUP 2: Börsen laufen und laufen - Rekorde bei Dax & Co
08.02.21
GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Börsen laufen und laufen - Rekorde bei Dax & Co
08.02.21
Ethikrats-Vorsitzende spricht sich gegen freie Wahl von Impfstoff aus
07.02.21
Ungarn genehmigt russischen Corona-Impfstoff Sputnik V
07.02.21
Geduldsprobe Corona-Impfung - Wer wird wann geschützt?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
1.398
Moderna
19.01.21
230
Moderna Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock
04.01.21
4
Analyse: Das Jahr der Impfung
21.07.20
13
Moderna kommt in den Nasdaq-100