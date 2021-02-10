 

Delta 9 Partner Oceanic Releaf Receives Health Canada Licence for Cannabis Production

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 00:00  |  72   |   |   

BURIN, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its strategic partner Oceanic Releaf Inc. (“Oceanic”) has been granted its cannabis cultivation licenses from Health Canada (the “Health Canada License”) for standard cannabis and processing operations. Delta 9 owns a 5% equity stake in Oceanic’s production facility operations and retail store and has a 20-year supply agreement with Oceanic and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

“We look forward to continuing working with Oceanic on expanding their cultivation and retail operations in Newfoundland,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We are very excited to be able to offer the residents of Newfoundland and Labrador the best selection of cannabis products and to work with Oceanic to create a world class production facility.”

Oceanic has a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (“SCA”) with Delta 9 that provides a variety of services relating to the cannabis production, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, marketing services to develop the Oceanic brand and other services supporting the acquisition of the Health Canada license.

"This is a major milestone for Oceanic and an exciting day for Oceanic as we become a vertically integrated cannabis producer,” said Taylor Giovannini, President of Oceanic. “We are so excited to be able to supply the local market, and beyond, with premium cannabis cultivated right here in our province. Having just opened the first of what we hope will be many retail experiences across the province, including the area’s first cannabis drive-thru. We’re happy to be bringing some well-deserved good news stories to our cannabis industry.”

Oceanic owns an existing 63,000 sq. ft. production facility that will begin growing cannabis hydroponically in a 15,000 sq. ft. portion of the building. This section of the facility is equipped with a state-of-the-art cultivation equipment and includes some of the latest technology surrounding climate control and grow room automation. Oceanic plans to incorporate more innovative sustainability in future phases of expansion. Oceanic expects this phase of the operation to be the first step in a more significant growth strategy to eventually utilize the entire production facility.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Delta 9 Partner Oceanic Releaf Receives Health Canada Licence for Cannabis Production BURIN, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its strategic partner Oceanic Releaf Inc. (“Oceanic”) has been granted its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Amarin Provides Update on VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Regulatory Review Processes in Mainland China ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Delta 9 to Open Tenth Cannabis Retail Store
04.02.21
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.08.20
127
Delta 9 Cannabis mit starkem Wachstum und günstiger Bewertung?