Delta 9 Partner Oceanic Releaf Receives Health Canada Licence for Cannabis Production

“We look forward to continuing working with Oceanic on expanding their cultivation and retail operations in Newfoundland,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We are very excited to be able to offer the residents of Newfoundland and Labrador the best selection of cannabis products and to work with Oceanic to create a world class production facility.”

BURIN, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its strategic partner Oceanic Releaf Inc. (“Oceanic”) has been granted its cannabis cultivation licenses from Health Canada (the “Health Canada License”) for standard cannabis and processing operations. Delta 9 owns a 5% equity stake in Oceanic’s production facility operations and retail store and has a 20-year supply agreement with Oceanic and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Oceanic has a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (“SCA”) with Delta 9 that provides a variety of services relating to the cannabis production, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, marketing services to develop the Oceanic brand and other services supporting the acquisition of the Health Canada license.

"This is a major milestone for Oceanic and an exciting day for Oceanic as we become a vertically integrated cannabis producer,” said Taylor Giovannini, President of Oceanic. “We are so excited to be able to supply the local market, and beyond, with premium cannabis cultivated right here in our province. Having just opened the first of what we hope will be many retail experiences across the province, including the area’s first cannabis drive-thru. We’re happy to be bringing some well-deserved good news stories to our cannabis industry.”

Oceanic owns an existing 63,000 sq. ft. production facility that will begin growing cannabis hydroponically in a 15,000 sq. ft. portion of the building. This section of the facility is equipped with a state-of-the-art cultivation equipment and includes some of the latest technology surrounding climate control and grow room automation. Oceanic plans to incorporate more innovative sustainability in future phases of expansion. Oceanic expects this phase of the operation to be the first step in a more significant growth strategy to eventually utilize the entire production facility.